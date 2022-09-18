Waterford SFC: Stalwart JJ Hutchinson stars for Gaultier

Former Waterford attacker JJ Hutchinson kicked 1-10 (1-6 from play) as Gaultier got off to a winning start against Kilmacthomas in the Waterford SFC at a sunny Walsh Park on Saturday. A 55th-minute goal sealed a 1-14 to 0-6 win for Michael Flynn's side.

Hutchinson has been part of the Gaultier senior panel for the last 20 years.

"Bar my two kids and my wife at home, there's nothing I love more than playing for this club. I still get a tingle down my spine when I'm driving into the field to go training."

The Nire began their defence of the Conway Cup with a 1-13 to 0-5 victory over Stradbally at Fraher Field on Saturday night.

Shane O'Meara found the net in the first half for Michael Ryan's men while Sean Walsh starred at midfield with four points from play. Aaron Ryan knocked over three from play.

Robert Aherne missed a second-half penalty for Stradbally. 39-year-old Michael 'Brick' Walsh started on the edge of the square.

County hurler Billy Power shot six points from play (three in each half) as 14-man Rathgormack beat Kilrossanty 1-17 to 1-12 on Sunday.

Willie Hahessy netted on 24 minutes after a defence-splitting handpass from Conor Murray. Kilrossanty goalkeeper Paul Whyte sent Paudie Hunt the wrong way from the penalty spot.

Rathgormack finished with 14 men as Stephen Curry was shown a second yellow card with nine minutes left.

A late Cian Fagan goal helped Ballinacourty to a 1-11 to 1-6 victory over Clashmore Kinsalebeg.

Goalkeeper Aaron Beresford converted three second-half frees for the winners. Patrick Hurney also sent over three points. Pat Curran's side were guilty of 14 wides. Kian Kelly-Carey got a consolation goal for Clashmore in injury time.