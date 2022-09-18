Tipp SFC: Upperchurch-Drombane reach quarters for first time

Upperchurch-Drombane were 1-11 to 0-10 winners over fancied J K Brackens in the Tipperary senior football quarter-finals, reaching the last four in the competition for the first time in the club’s history.

The decisive goal came in injury time in the first half when Paul Shanahan blasted home a penalty after JK Brackens goalkeeper Kuba Beben fouled Upperchurch’s Loughlin Ryan. That goal enabled Upperchurch to lead 1-4 to 0-4 at half-time.

Upperchurch extended their lead to five points in the early stages of the second half but three points in four minutes for Brackens from Lyndon Fairbrother (2) and Jack Kennedy left them just two behind (0-9 to 1-8) going into the last quarter.

Brackens piled on the pressure but a huge defensive effort from Upperchurch, and some poor finishing by Brackens, saw Upperchurch get through to the semi-finals. Paul Shanahan (1-2) and Luke Shanahan (0-4) were Upperchurch’s top scorers.

Champions Loughmore-Castleiney had to work very hard for their 1-10 to 0-11 win over Kilsheelan-Kilcash. Kilsheelan, with Mark Kehoe a big threat, started with a flourish going four points clear but Loughmore had a John Ryan goal after 13 minutes to get them moving, and a brace of Conor Ryan points saw them lead 1-5 to 0-6 at half-time.

Kilsheelan’s challenge was not helped by a black card for county man Bill Maher late in the first half.

Kilsheelan again started well on resuming and the sides were level after ten minutes (1-6 to 0-9). They were still level (1-8 to 0-11) with seven minutes to play but Loughmore finished strongly, points by Daragh McCahey and Noel McGrath pushing them two clear as the finish approached.

Kilsheelan had a couple of chances to level before the final whistle but Loughmore held their nerve to qualify for the semi-finals.

Clonmel Commercials were never in any danger as they hammered out a 0-22 to 1-2 win over Arravale Rovers. The sides were level 0-2 each after sixteen minutes but then Commercials took over, and with Jason Lonergan, Kevin Fahey and Seamus Kennedy showing the way they went 0-9 to 0-2 clear by half-time.

Commercials continued to have the upperhand in the second half, steadily extending their lead to the finish. Cormac Maher’s goal for Arravale Rovers in the 53rd minute made no difference. Commericals were without Jack Kennedy and Conal Kennedy but had Michael Quinlivan back.

With Sean O Connor, Cathal Deely and Peter McGarry also on form they were far too strong for their opponents for whom Johnny Ryan, Niall Fitzgerald, Donough Leahy and Cormac Maher did best.

Moyle Rovers produced a strong last quarter to overcome Ardfinnan 0-12 to 0-11 in their quarter-final. Rovers were not at their best and were stretched to the limit by an Ardfinnan side that could well have won.

With Michael Barlow and Darragh O Leary looking sharp, outsiders Ardfinnan made the running in the first half to lead 0-6 to 0-4 at the interval. Danny Owens and Liam Boland were the marksmen for Rovers. O Leary and Barlow continued to find the target as Ardfinnan went 0-10 to 0-6 clear towards the end of the third quarter and the possibility of a major upset loomed.

But then Moyle Rovers clicked into gear. Liam Boland (3), Cillian Crowe (2) and Stephen Quirke all had points to bring them level (0-10 each) after 50 minutes. Dara Ryan eased them in front a minute later and though Ardfinnan again levelled, Liam Boland hit the winner for Moyle Rovers two minutes from time.