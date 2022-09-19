Podsie O’Mahony: Ballincollig now getting what they deserve

To those in Ballincollig’s “inner circle”, their progression to the semi-finals of the Cork Premier SFC has come as no surprise. This is where they expected to be
Podsie O’Mahony: Ballincollig now getting what they deserve

CONTEST: Ballincollig v Carbery Rangers at Páirc Uí Chaoimh. Pic: Denis Boyle

Mon, 19 Sep, 2022 - 07:20
Eoghan Cormican

To those in Ballincollig’s “inner circle”, their progression to the semi-finals of the Cork Premier SFC has come as no surprise. This is where they expected to be.

Despite failing to pick up a win in either of their opening two group games and despite scraping into the knockout stages, to be among the last four in the race for the Andy Scannell Cup is where Ballincollig deserve to be, according to manager Podsie O’Mahony.

“The last three years, we didn’t get a whole pile of luck. People in the media, really, who don’t go to enough of matches and don’t see enough of matches, they wouldn’t have seen what was going on,” O’Mahony began.

“Against Douglas (in Round 2), we were really unlucky. They kicked a 60-metre free to equalise. That game, we should have won it. We had to beat Valley Rovers (in Round 3), and we did it our way. Mallow did us a favour then by kicking on in the second half against Douglas. I think that format can be false enough. We are in a decent position after those three games and have a bit of confidence too.

“We are in the semi-final. People didn’t expect us to be in it. I think we deserve to be in it after the football we are after playing. At the start of the year, we expected to be… we hoped to be in the last four, yes.” 

Having raised four green flags for the second successive game, O’Mahony couldn’t but praise his forward unit.

“We came into the game with 5-27 from the last two games, and 4-11 today, we’d be happy enough with that. Some good forward movement. We are a nice attacking outfit. But some poor finishing, as well. We left a lot behind us. We will have to improve again.”

More in this section

Cork v Kildare - Allianz Football League Division 2 South Round 1 Kildare SFC: Late Kirwan double secures Naas a return to the final
Dublin v Tyrone - GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Final Dessie Farrell confirms Mannion and McCaffrey to return to Dublin panel
Goals crucial as Ballincollig secure first semi appearance in six years Goals crucial as Ballincollig secure first semi appearance in six years
<p>MOTORING: Roscommon star Donie Smith was on form. </p>

Boyle eye first senior county final in 95 years after statement victory

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.367 s