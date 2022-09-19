Podsie O’Mahony: Ballincollig now getting what they deserve

To those in Ballincollig’s “inner circle”, their progression to the semi-finals of the Cork Premier SFC has come as no surprise. This is where they expected to be.

Despite failing to pick up a win in either of their opening two group games and despite scraping into the knockout stages, to be among the last four in the race for the Andy Scannell Cup is where Ballincollig deserve to be, according to manager Podsie O’Mahony.

“The last three years, we didn’t get a whole pile of luck. People in the media, really, who don’t go to enough of matches and don’t see enough of matches, they wouldn’t have seen what was going on,” O’Mahony began.

“Against Douglas (in Round 2), we were really unlucky. They kicked a 60-metre free to equalise. That game, we should have won it. We had to beat Valley Rovers (in Round 3), and we did it our way. Mallow did us a favour then by kicking on in the second half against Douglas. I think that format can be false enough. We are in a decent position after those three games and have a bit of confidence too.

“We are in the semi-final. People didn’t expect us to be in it. I think we deserve to be in it after the football we are after playing. At the start of the year, we expected to be… we hoped to be in the last four, yes.”

Having raised four green flags for the second successive game, O’Mahony couldn’t but praise his forward unit.

“We came into the game with 5-27 from the last two games, and 4-11 today, we’d be happy enough with that. Some good forward movement. We are a nice attacking outfit. But some poor finishing, as well. We left a lot behind us. We will have to improve again.”