Subdued Templenoe hold on thanks to huge frees

Kerry SFC Group 4

Templenoe 3-7 St Brendan’s 1-12

When Templenoe sit down and analyse Saturday evening’s narrow Kerry SFC Group 4 Round 2 victory over a luckless St Brendan’s outfit, the club side will realise that they completely got out of jail. Yet, with three points from two games, a spot in the last eight is potentially hoving into view.

Only registering a single point from play over the hour, with the Spillane brothers subdued (principally by the trojan work of Thomas Kearns and the excellent Rob Monahan), and with Gavin Crowley only a late substitute as he nursed a hand injury, Templenoe struggled for long spells.

However, trailing by two points (0-5 to 0-3) at the break, a goalscoring blitzkrieg in five second-half minutes, initiated by outstanding wing-back Patrick Clifford, and supplemented by a brace from corner-forward Stephen O’Sullivan, gave the winners enough of a cushion to hold out in an extremely nervy finale.

Eight points in arrears after those gut-wrenching sucker punches, St Brendan’s took control in the final quarter, to such an extent that Joe Lenihan’s injury-time tap-in left just the bare minimum between the sides. Tadhg Morley’s calming presence, and two monster long-range frees from Aidan Crowley, proved to be pivotal as Templenoe, just about, held on.

Scorers for Templenoe: S O’Sullivan 2-2 (0-2fs), P Clifford 1-0, K Spillane, A Crowley 0-2 (fs) each, D Cahalane 0-1.

Scorers for St Brendan’s: R Monahan 0-4, J Lenihan 1-0, D Griffin 0-3 (0-1f), A O’Donoghue 0-2, I Parker (f), N O’Driscoll, D O’Callaghan (f) 0-1 each.

TEMPLENOE: M Looney; J Sheehan, K O’Neill, B Crowley; P Clifford, T Morley, K McCarthy; T Spillane, A Spillane; M Casey, D Cahalane, C Crowley; S O’Sullivan, A Crowley, K Spillane.

Subs: H Granville for C Crowley (38 mins), MF O’Connor for T Spillane (56 mins), G Crowley for B Crowley (60 mins).

ST BRENDAN’S: S Broderick (John Mitchels); T Kearns (John Mitchels), M Walsh (John Mitchels), E McElligott (Ardfert); S O’Connor (John Mitchels), F Mackessy (Ardfert), J Mortimer (Churchill); R Monahan (Ardfert), J Lenihan (Churchill); A O’Donoghue (John Mitchels), D O’Callaghan (St Pat’s), D Griffin (Ardfert); N O’Driscoll (Ardfert), I Parker (Churchill), L O’Donnell (Churchill).

Subs: E McCarthy (Churchill) for O’Connor, inj (11 mins), D O’Sullivan (Churchill) for O’Driscoll (50 mins), E Ferris (Ardfert) for Parker (50 mins), M Kelliher (John Mitchels) for O’Callaghan (52 mins), J Horgan (John Mitchels) for Walsh (54 mins).

Referee: P Hayes (Kerins O’Rahillys).