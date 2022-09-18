Subdued Templenoe hold on thanks to huge frees

When Templenoe sit down and analyse Saturday evening’s narrow Kerry SFC Group 4 Round 2 victory over a luckless St Brendan’s outfit, the club side will realise that they completely got out of jail
Subdued Templenoe hold on thanks to huge frees

Pic: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Sun, 18 Sep, 2022 - 12:46
John O’Dowd

Kerry SFC Group 4

Templenoe 3-7 St Brendan’s 1-12

When Templenoe sit down and analyse Saturday evening’s narrow Kerry SFC Group 4 Round 2 victory over a luckless St Brendan’s outfit, the club side will realise that they completely got out of jail. Yet, with three points from two games, a spot in the last eight is potentially hoving into view.

Only registering a single point from play over the hour, with the Spillane brothers subdued (principally by the trojan work of Thomas Kearns and the excellent Rob Monahan), and with Gavin Crowley only a late substitute as he nursed a hand injury, Templenoe struggled for long spells.

However, trailing by two points (0-5 to 0-3) at the break, a goalscoring blitzkrieg in five second-half minutes, initiated by outstanding wing-back Patrick Clifford, and supplemented by a brace from corner-forward Stephen O’Sullivan, gave the winners enough of a cushion to hold out in an extremely nervy finale.

Eight points in arrears after those gut-wrenching sucker punches, St Brendan’s took control in the final quarter, to such an extent that Joe Lenihan’s injury-time tap-in left just the bare minimum between the sides. Tadhg Morley’s calming presence, and two monster long-range frees from Aidan Crowley, proved to be pivotal as Templenoe, just about, held on.

Scorers for Templenoe: S O’Sullivan 2-2 (0-2fs), P Clifford 1-0, K Spillane, A Crowley 0-2 (fs) each, D Cahalane 0-1.

Scorers for St Brendan’s: R Monahan 0-4, J Lenihan 1-0, D Griffin 0-3 (0-1f), A O’Donoghue 0-2, I Parker (f), N O’Driscoll, D O’Callaghan (f) 0-1 each.

TEMPLENOE: M Looney; J Sheehan, K O’Neill, B Crowley; P Clifford, T Morley, K McCarthy; T Spillane, A Spillane; M Casey, D Cahalane, C Crowley; S O’Sullivan, A Crowley, K Spillane.

Subs: H Granville for C Crowley (38 mins), MF O’Connor for T Spillane (56 mins), G Crowley for B Crowley (60 mins).

ST BRENDAN’S: S Broderick (John Mitchels); T Kearns (John Mitchels), M Walsh (John Mitchels), E McElligott (Ardfert); S O’Connor (John Mitchels), F Mackessy (Ardfert), J Mortimer (Churchill); R Monahan (Ardfert), J Lenihan (Churchill); A O’Donoghue (John Mitchels), D O’Callaghan (St Pat’s), D Griffin (Ardfert); N O’Driscoll (Ardfert), I Parker (Churchill), L O’Donnell (Churchill).

Subs: E McCarthy (Churchill) for O’Connor, inj (11 mins), D O’Sullivan (Churchill) for O’Driscoll (50 mins), E Ferris (Ardfert) for Parker (50 mins), M Kelliher (John Mitchels) for O’Callaghan (52 mins), J Horgan (John Mitchels) for Walsh (54 mins).

Referee: P Hayes (Kerins O’Rahillys).

More in this section

Cork v Kildare - Allianz Football League Division 2 South Round 1 Kildare SFC: Late Kirwan double secures Naas a return to the final
Dublin v Tyrone - GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Final Dessie Farrell confirms Mannion and McCaffrey to return to Dublin panel
Goals crucial as Ballincollig secure first semi appearance in six years Goals crucial as Ballincollig secure first semi appearance in six years
Subdued Templenoe hold on thanks to huge frees

Boyle eye first senior county final in 95 years after statement victory

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.232 s