Paul Geaney on fire as Dingle demolish Kerins O'Rahillys

Exam Kerry SFC Group 2 Rd 2:

Dingle 3-16 Kerins O’Rahillys 0-10

It was almost over before it began as Dingle just pulverised a misfiring Kerins O’Rahillys side that made an ignominious exit from this year’s SFC at the group stage.

And last year’s beaten finalists can have few excuses as they were not at the races at home in Strand Road on Sunday.

The only excuse that they can offer is that they have been hard hit by injury, missing Tommy Walsh and Donagh Buckley, plus Cormac Coffey having departed to Dubai. And though Jack Savage was back for this game, they really were torn to shreds by Dingle.

After an early Conor Hayes point was canceled out by Paul Geaney, the first sign of trouble came as early as the fourth minute when a defender received a kick-out from Shane Foley and inexplicably he decided to play in back to his keeper but under hit it and never spotted goal poacher supreme Geaney racing in. The Kerry star had the simple task and shooting along the deck, low to the O’Rahillys net.

Mikey Geaney was controlling matters in the middle third for Dingle as only David Moran, Gavin O’Brien and the hard-working Jack Savage appeared to be at the pace of the game for the home side.

After a one-sided opening period, the game was over as a contest as Dingle led 1-9 to 0-4, with a point each from play by Barry John Keane and Conor Hayes and two Jack Savage points being the sum of the hosts' efforts.

The second half was feisty with Dingle playing with a steely edge and referee Billy O’Shea busy flashing yellows, black and one red but it was all about Dingle as they pulled well clear. Two early Jack Savage points only served to give the home side a false hope as Dingle took over with Mikey and Paul Geaney running the show; Mikey kicked a point, Barry O’Sullivan converted two frees and a goal from Paul Geaney in the 35th minute killed off the game.

He fielded a high ball sent in by Dylan Geaney, before turning and drilling the ball to the net, and by the end of the third quarter it was 2-11 to 0-6 and game over.

Gearóid Savage and Conor Hayes got late points but a Barry O’Sullivan bullet of a goal in added time emphasised the difference between the sides.

Tommy Griffin who was serving a one match so had to watch from afar believes that Dingle are an improved side.

“We were expecting a battle but some days games go away from you and the scoreline tells you that. We were under pressure early in the game and they missed a few chances. But the goal from Paul came at the right time though it was fortuitous but it was well taken. Credit our boys they dug deep and they had belief in themselves and they know they didn’t perform in quarter-final last year.

"We are now in the quarter-finals and now we face East Kerry who have a big panel and will want to rest other bodies so we will give it a go and we are looking forward to it.”

East Kerry manager Jerry O’Sullivan was at the game along with Arthur Fitzgerald so it could be a big Sunday in Dingle next weekend.

Scorers for Dingle: P Geaney (2-5, 1f), B O’Sullivan ( 1-4, 4 frees), G H Curran( f), T O’Sullivan, M Geaney, D Geaney, M Flaherty, D O’Sullivan and T de Brún (0-1 each)

Kerins O’Rahillys: J Savage (0-6, 5fs), C Hayes (0-2), B J Keane and G Savage (0-1 each).

KERINS O’RAHILLYS: S Foley; D McElligott, R O’Callaghan, P Neenan; R Carroll, K Mullins, B Hannifin: D Moran, T Horan; C Sayers, J Savage, G O’Brien; B J Keane, S Walsh, C Hayes.

Subs: C Barrett for B Hanafin (30+1), D O’Sullivan for Walsh (49), G Savage for Hoare (49), S Brosnan for Mullins (55), TJ Heaphy for McElligott (58).

DINGLE: G H Curran; M Flannery, C O’Sullivan, C Flannery; P O’Connor, T O’Sullivan, N Geaney; B O’Sullivan, B O’Connor; R McCarthy, G Durant, M Flaherty; Dylan Geaney, P Geaney, M Geaney.

Subs: D O’Sullivan for R McCarthy (49), S Óg Moran for M Flannery (51), P Sheehy for M Geaney (55), T de Brún 0-1 for P Geaney (55), C Bambury for M Flaherty (55).

Referee: B O’Shea (Keel)