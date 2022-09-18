Brosnan fires beauty in Dr Crokes cruise

Kerry SFC Group 1: Dr Crokes 2-19 Shannon Rangers 1-12

Dr Crokes put Shannon Rangers away with little difficulty in a one-sided Group 1 game played at Lewis Road. Though Rangers put up stubborn resistance until half-time, aided by the return of the Ballyduff contingent and sharpshooter Jack Kennelly. But this young Crokes side are moving well even without both Gavin White and Micheál Burns.

Unbeaten Crokes now travel to play unbeaten Kenmare Shamrocks to see who tops the group.

Crokes have a record of unearthing “knacky corner forwards” and in Cian McMahon they appear to have another one. He struck for a wonderful goal as Crokes took a first-half lead they never gave up.

Two points from Jack Kennelly and another from Darragh Keane kept Rangers in touch but even when Evan Looney got a black card they could not penetrate a resolute Crokes defence.

For Crokes, Tony Brosnan was busy as they led 1-7 to 0-6 at the break.

Tom Doyle and Mark O’Shea extended Crokes' lead on resumption though Michael Heaphy replied for the losers. Then a rocket from Andrew Doherty to the Crokes net gave Rangers a glimmer of hope with the lead cut to five (1-12 to 1-7). But the riposte was instant from the kick-out, with Tony Brosnan curling a bullet into the top corner.

Cian McMahon, Tom Doyle and sub Kieran O’Leary added to the pain and Crokes played out the game on their terms.

Scorers for Dr Crokes: T Brosnan (1-8, 5f, 1’45), C McMahon (1-3), T Doyle (0-2), J Payne, F Fitzgerald, E Looney, B Looney, M O’Shea and K O’Leary (0-1each).

Scorers for Shannon Rangers: J Kennelly (0-6, 3fs, 1m), a Doherty (1-0), J Foley, M Heaphy, C Langan (f), R Stack, D Keane and P Blake (0-1 each)

DR CROKES: S Murphy; J Payne, N O’Shea, M Potts; M Cooper, F Fitzgerald, E Looney; T Doyle, D Shaw; C O’Regan, M Fitzgerald, B Looney; T Brosnan, M O’Shea, C McMahon.

Subs: D Casey for M Cooper( 36), K O’Leary 0-1 for C O’Regan (43), L Randles for B Looney( 48), D Naughton for N O’Shea(51) , M Moloney for M Potts (55)

SHANNON RANGERS: O Tydings (Asdee); J Foley ( Ballydonoghue), K Enright( Tarbert), M Collins ( Asdee); D Wren (Tarbert), S Enright ( Tarbert), M Heaphy (Tarbert); M Foley ( Ballydonoghue) , J O’Sullivan ( Ballyduff; C Langan ( Tarbert), K Goulding ( Ballyduff), R Stack( Beale); A Doherty ( Tarbert), D Keane ( Asdee) J Kennelly ( Ballydonoghue).

Subs: P Walsh ( Ballyduff) for K Enright (18), P Blake (Beale) 0-1 for D Keane (41), Adam Segal (Ballyduff) for M Collins (41), I Mannix (Beale) for A Doherty (53)

Referee: J M Fitzgerald