'We are on a good journey' - Iveleary continue upward momentum

Iveleary 1-16

Rockchapel 0-12

The Iveleary graph continued its upward trajectory in Banteer on Sunday, as the mid Cork club secured their place against Bantry Blues in the semi-final of the Bon Secours Cork Premier IFC. Another first-class display from the junior champions of 2020, whose stunning progress through the grades has to be admired.

A clinically finished goal by Ian Jones - set up by his brother Chris Óg - in the 18th minute gave them a lead they would not relinquish. This, coupled with a magnificent defensive performance, means they are an hour away from a third successive county final appearance.

The only concern for manager John McNulty is injuries picked up, including ace attacker Cathal Vaughan with what appeared to be a shoulder injury.

“We are on a good journey,” said McNulty. “Once we got out of the junior grade we were good enough to go through the next step. We play a nice brand of football, open, through the lines. Everybody is comfortable on the ball.

“We are going one game at a time, that is the way we operate. We are ready for every test that comes our way. Bring on who we are playing next - Bantry.

“What was very evident today was the return from our bench. Their work kind of goes a bit unnoticed.

“The reason they came in is because we have a few injuries. Cathal went off first, he is a small bit of a worry. We will get back on Tuesday or Wednesday night and we will take it from there.”

The opening quarter went the way of Rockchapel, 0-4 to 0-2 - Cormac Curtin landed three.

The match turned when Ian Jones netted, and Vaughan found the distance for them to lead at the break, 1-6 to 0-6, despite shooting seven wides.

Their back line held firm too, ensuring very few goal chances came Rockchapel’s way.

Sean O’Leary, Chris Óg Jones, Joe Creedon and Conor O’Leary pushed the advantage to six midway through the second-half, 1-11 to 0-8.

Rockchapel tried to make a game of it, James Forrest and Kevin Collins getting two good points.

But when Iveleary captain Brian Cronin landed a brace - his second the score of the match - the difference was seven.

The teams traded points in stoppage time, only for the margin to remain at seven.

Scorers for Iveleary: C Óg Jones (0-1 free) and C Vaughan (0-2 frees) (0-4 each), I Jones (1-0), B Cronin and B O’Leary (0-2 each), J Creedon (free), S O’Leary, C O’Leary and L Kearney (0-1 each).

Scorers for Rockchapel: Cormac Curtin (0-5, 0-4 frees), K Collins, W Murphy, J McAuliffe, J Curtin, M McAuliffe, N Lenihan (free) and J Forrest (0-1 each).

IVELEARY: J Creedon; D O’Donovan, C O’Riordan, A O’Brien; K Manning, C Galvin, T Roberts; S O’Leary, S O’Riordan; B Cronin (Capt), C Óg Jones, B O’Leary; C O’Leary, C Vaughan, I Jones.

Subs: J O’Donovan for C Vaughan (35 inj), D Cotter for A O’Brien (43 inj), L O’Sullivan for T Roberts (53 inj), L Kearney for B O’Leary (58).

ROCKCHAPEL:

L Collins; B Carroll, E O’Callaghan, S Curtin; P Curtin, M O’Keeffe (Capt), K Collins; S Hickey, C Kepple; J O’Callaghan, W Murphy, J McAuliffe; Cormac Curtin, J Curtin, M McAuliffe.

Subs: J Forrest for J O’Callaghan, D O’Callaghan for C Kepple (both half-time), Ciaran Curtin for W Murphy (39), N Lenihan for Cormac Curtin (45), N O’Callaghan for J Curtin (60 inj).

Referee: Justin Murphy (Castletownroche).