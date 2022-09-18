Dessie Farrell confirms Mannion and McCaffrey to return to Dublin panel

Multi All-Ireland SFC winners Paul Mannion and Jack McCaffrey have confirmed their availability to manager Dessie Farrell for the county's 2023 season.

The Irish Examiner website reported early on Sunday evening there was growing speculation the pair, who have 11 All-Irelands and seven All-Stars between them, would return to the panel.

Farrell confirmed the news in an interview with DubsGAA TV in Parnell Park shortly after the story was published.

"The good news is we will have Jack McCaffrey and Paul Mannion rejoining the squad next year as well so that'll be a great help to us in terms of the development and continuous evolution of the team and the squad,” he said.

Kilmacud Crokes star Mannion hasn’t played for the Blues since he was a substitute in the six-in-a-row clinching All-Ireland final win over Mayo. A three-time All-Star, the 29-year-old's form for his club has been scintillating ever since.

Four-time All-Star and 2015 footballer of the year McCaffrey, who turns 29 next month, last lined out for Dublin in the 2019 All-Ireland final replay win over Kerry. He previously left the squad in 2016 before returning to claim an All-Ireland title the following season when he suffered a cruciate injury in the final.

After scoring four points, three from play, Mannion went off with what is hoped not a serious injury in Crokes’ win over neighbours Cuala in Saturday’s Dublin senior quarter-final. McCaffrey, meanwhile, did not feature in Clontarf’s senior relegation defeat to Raheny on Sunday but acted as a water carrier.