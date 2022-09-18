Paul Mannion and Jack McCaffrey tipped for dramatic Dublin return

There is growing speculation Paul Mannion and Jack McCaffrey are to return to the Dublin senior football set-up.
Kilmacud Crokes star Mannion hasn’t played for the Blues since he was a substitute in the six-in-a-row clinching All-Ireland final win over Mayo. A three-time All-Star, 29-year-old has been in scintillating form for his club ever since.
Four-time All-Star and 2015 footballer of the year McCaffrey, who turns 29 next month, last lined out for Dublin in the 2019 All-Ireland final replay win over Kerry.
Mannion went off with what is hoped not a serious injury in Crokes’ win over neighbours Cuala in Saturday’s Dublin senior quarter-final. McCaffrey, meanwhile, did not feature in Clontarf’s senior relegation defeat to Raheny on Sunday but acted as a water carrier.