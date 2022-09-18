Paul Mannion and Jack McCaffrey tipped for dramatic Dublin return

The star duo returning to fold would be boost for manager Dessie Farrell
Jack McCaffrey of Dublin celebrates his 19th minute goal with Paul Mannion the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Final match between Dublin and Kerry at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Ray McManus/Sportsfile

Sun, 18 Sep, 2022 - 17:48
John Fogarty

There is growing speculation Paul Mannion and Jack McCaffrey are to return to the Dublin senior football set-up.

Kilmacud Crokes star Mannion hasn’t played for the Blues since he was a substitute in the six-in-a-row clinching All-Ireland final win over Mayo. A three-time All-Star, 29-year-old has been in scintillating form for his club ever since.

Four-time All-Star and 2015 footballer of the year McCaffrey, who turns 29 next month, last lined out for Dublin in the 2019 All-Ireland final replay win over Kerry.

Mannion went off with what is hoped not a serious injury in Crokes’ win over neighbours Cuala in Saturday’s Dublin senior quarter-final. McCaffrey, meanwhile, did not feature in Clontarf’s senior relegation defeat to Raheny on Sunday but acted as a water carrier.

