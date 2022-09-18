Ryan rescues Doon but Kilmallock into semis

Limerick SHC

Kilmallock joined Na Piarsaigh in the semi-finals after a dramatic conclusion to the Group 1 fixtures in the Limerick SHC.

Patrickswell have reached the quarter-finals with a win over Adare that sees the latter drop to Group 2 for 2023 and Ahane’s draw with Na Piarsaigh ensured they avoided a relegation playoff with Adare.

Kilmallock drew 0-24 to 1-21 with Doon at a packed Fedamore grounds in the weekend’s marquee tie. Doon needed Pat Ryan to come to their rescue with a last-ditch point but it’s the 2021 champions that reach the semi-finals thanks to a better scoring difference.

This was a tight contest early doors but Kilmallock stretched to a 0-7 to 0-4 lead with 18 minutes on the clock.

Kilmallock continued to edge the contest for most of the half only for Doon to draw level at the break thanks to Kevin Maher and Dean Coleman points.

Doon made a clinical start to the second half when Josh Ryan and Coleman combined to send Ryan into space. He then delivered a bullet of a shot into the top corner for the game’s only goal.

The East Limerick outfit had pushed out to a lead of six by the 44th minute but eight on the trot by Kilmallock saw them to a 0-23 to 1-18 lead.

A Coleman double squared the game for a fifth time and then Colin Hanley Clarke’s ’65 looked to have won it for Kilmallock. However, Ryan’s intervention clinched a draw for Doon.

Patrickswell booked their spot in the quarter-finals by virtue of a 1-21 to 2-12 victory over Adare in Askeaton.

Down by a point with seven minutes remaining, Patrickswell hit seven on the bounce to earn a stunning win.

Patrickswell started brightly with Patrick Kirby’s goal but quickfire goals from Willie Griffin and John Fitzgibbon levelled the game at 2-6 to 1-9.

However, two Aaron Gillane frees and a Kevin O’Brien score from play saw Patrickswell lead at the short whistle.

Adare pushed hard in the second half to hold that lead late on but Patrickswell’s scoring blitz saw them to victory.

In the final game, Ahane and Na Piarsaigh played out a 1-22 to 1-22 thrilling draw in Kilmallock.

Tom Morrissey finished with a scoring haul of 1-13, with a fifth-minute goal from a penalty seeing them fly out of the blocks.

Ahane kept up that momentum to hold a 1-15 to 1-8 lead at half-time, Na Piarsaigh’s goal coming from Kevin Downes.

Na Piarsaigh didn’t panic and slowly worked their way back into the game to level at 1-20 apiece in added time.

They then took the lead but two further Morrissey scores looked to have nicked it for Ahane but for a Kevin Downes leveller.