Donegal star Conor Morrison back in action after 25-month lay-off

Conor Morrison made a comeback following a 25-month absence as St Eunan’s of Letterkenny strolled into the semi-finals of the Donegal SFC.

The then 24-year-old, who had lined out for Donegal in the 2020 Allianz League Division 1, sustained a complicated knee injury against Killybegs in Fintra in August 2020 - a severe multi-ligament injury, which included a ruptured ACL.

Morrison was a late substitute as Rory Kavanagh’s side were comfortable 2-15 to 0-5 winners over St Michael’s in Glenties, with Ciaran Moore and Conor O’Donnell the second-half goalscorers. Niall O’Donnell hit eight points - four from play - for the reigning county champions, who were 0-9 to 0-2 up at the break.

Gaoth Dobhair, who were provincial champions four years ago before losing to Corofin in the All-Ireland semi-final, were fortunate to get past Aodh Ruadh from Ballyshannon on an 0-8 to 0-7 scoreline in Fintra. Mark McGlynn had a chance to force extra-time, with Aodh Ruadh a point down in injury time, only to see goalkeeper Daithi Roberts save and Odhrán Mac Niallais cleared off the goalline.

Gaoth Dobhair’s Neil McGee kicked two important points, while Phillip Patton struck three for Aodh Ruadh, the 2020 Donegal IFC winners who trailed 0-3 to 0-2 after a static first half.

The meeting of neighbours Kilcar and Killybegs went along predicted lines in the opening quarter-final in Donegal town, with Ryan McHugh scoring a first half goal in a 1-14 to 1-7 Kilcar win.

Kilcar, who won Division 1 of the All-County League already this season, saw Patrick McBrearty kick nine points - six of which came from play - with the Killybegs’ goal coming from a late penalty by Hugh McFadden. Conor Cunningham’s Kilcar had domineering performances from their midfield pair of Jason Campbell and Ciaran McGinley, having led 1-7 to 0-4 at the break before keeping their opponents at arm’s length in the second half.

Last year’s beaten finalists Naomh Conaill came through the Sunday match at O’Donnell Park in Letterkenny, coming from three points down in the first half to overcome Glenswilly on a 2-10 to 0-10 scoreline.

Glenswilly, with Michael Murphy at full-forward, dominated the first half, but failed to make their dominance tell on the scoreboard as they kicked eight first half wides to lead by just two, 0-6 to 0-4.

Murphy would score seven points in all - two from play with a mark - and was a menace to the Naomh Conaill rearguard. However, within 70 seconds of the restart, Naomh Conaill put their stamp on things with a point from Leo McLoone followed by a Eunan Doherty goal. McLoone added a second goal after Ciaran Thompson’s shot at goal was saved by Glenswilly substitute goalkeeper Philip O’Donnell and rebounded down off the crossbar. Naomh Conaill are in a ninth straight semi-final, with Martin Regan the manager for all but the first of those. Their experience told at O’Donnell Park.