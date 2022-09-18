'We stood up to the test' - Knocknagree survive late Béal Áth'n Ghaorthaidh charge

Knocknagree 1-14

Béal Áth'n Ghaorthaidh 0-14

Forced to fight a late rearguard action, a more astute Knocknagree gathered a deserved victory over Béal Áth'n Ghaorthaidh in a gripping Bon Secours Co SAFC quarter final at Millstreet on Saturday.

From a season that tottered on the brink following two opening defeats, at times, Knocknagree moved with impressive intent to remain in the race. A fusion of workrate and polished finishing turned a competitive contest in favour of the Duhallow men and progression to a semi-final against Clyda Rovers.

Trailing from the outset, Béal Áth'n Ghaorthaidh went all out to rescue the game during the latter stages only to fail to break down a brilliant Knocknagree defence.

Another job well done and Knocknagree boss John Fintan Daly was fully satisfied with the performance.

“Underdogs coming into the game, we stood up to the test very well," he said, "many tell us that some of our players are over the hill but Knocknagree are ambitious and we prepare accordingly.

"We needed a win against Fermoy to get to this stage and avoid relegation, in effect, we dodged a bullet, but it just shows there is only a kick of a ball between many of the teams in the various grades.”

“We had a catalogue of injuries, our pick is from a henhouse as against populated centres but we get the most out of our players. Béal Ath’n are a good side, they weren’t here by accident, they came at us during the latter stages but many of our players have come up from Junior A football, gaining experience and this result means, we’re now amongst the top 16 clubs in the county”, Daly added.

Knocknagree got down to business early, availing of lead points to Fintan and David O’Connor. And though Ben Seartan opened the Gaeltacht side’s account, Knocknagree held the upperhand from the promising play of Kealan Buckley, Daniel O’Mahony, Michael Mahoney, David O’Connor and Michael McSweeney.

Up front, Knocknagree performed excellently, slicing open the opposing defence on 18 minutes, good work by Mahoney and Fintan O’Connor saw Michéal Doyle touch the ball home. Doyle might well had added a second as Béal Áth'n, failing seven points behind, answered with Seamus Ó Tuama, Seartan and Diarmuid Mac Tomáis points to trail 1-9 to 0-7 at the interval.

And Béal Áth'n carried their encouraging form into the second half, taking guidance from Eanna Ó Duinnín, Conchúir Ó Loingsigh and substitute Leonard Ó Conchúir. Showing a facility to win a couple of turnovers saw O Loingsigh and Andrias Ó Coinceannáin land three consecutive points to narrow the arrears to the minimum 1-11 to 0-13.

Knocknagree answered with points to David O’Connor and McSweeney but with the excitement reaching fever pitch, Béal Áth'n passed up further chances. Indeed Knocknagree looked a bit sharper going forward, McSweeney and Doyle delivering points.

Béal Áth'n required a goal to earn a reprieve but heroic Knocknagree defending saw their task reach a successful conclusion.

Scorers Knocknagree: M Doyle (1-1), F O'Connor 0-4 (0-3f), Denis O’Connor (0-3), David O’Connor (0-2), G Looney, M Dilworth, M McSweeney, N O’Connor 0-1 each.

Béal Áth'n Ghaorthaidh: B Seartan 0-4 (0-2f), A Ó Coinceannáin 0-4f, C Ó Loingsigh (0-2), D Mac Tomáis (0-2), S Ó Tuama, L Ó Conchúir 0-1 each.

KNOCKNAGREE: P Doyle; M Doyle, K Buckley, G O'Connor; D Cooper, D O'Mahony, M Mahoney; D Moynihan, D O'Connor; F O'Connor, M Dilworth, G Looney; Denis O'Connor, M McSweeney, N O'Connor. Subs. J Dennehy for F O’Connor (44), E McSweeney for D Moynihan (56), T O’Connor for N O’Connor (58)

BÉAL ÁTH'N GHAORTHAIDH: D Ó Coill; J Ó Donnchú, E Ó Duinnín, C Ó Nunáin; C Ó Duinnín, M Ó Riordáin, L Ó Cridáin; A Ó Coinceannáin, C Ó Loingsigh; S Ó Tuama, eartan, L Seartan; D Mac Tomáis, B Seartan, D Ó Ceallacháin. Ionadaithe: L Ó Conchúir for D Ó Ceallacháin (ht), S Ó Luasa for L Seartan (40). A Ó Loingsigh for M Ó Riordáin (42), E Ó Coill for C Ó Duinnín (56).

Referee: P O'Driscoll (Bride Rovers).