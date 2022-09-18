Kerry SFC: Austin Stacks cruise to brink of quarters

Kerry SFC Group 3

Austin Stacks 2-13 West Kerry 1-8

Two goals in the closing three minutes of the first half of this contest helped defending champions Austin Stacks take a giant step towards qualification for the quarter-finals of the County SFC with a comprehensive eight-point win over a West Kerry side who are fast running out of road.

West Kerry started well, with a Cian O’Grady point, but a David Mannix free and points from Conor Horan and Purcell had Stacks in front by the 10th minute before Shane O’Callaghan extended the Rockies’ lead. They were still in control until Killian Falvey was able to find the net after 21 minutes to put the West 1-3 to 0-5 in front.

Greg Horan levelled the tie with a cracker from an acute angle near the sideline before Conor Jordan restored Stacks’ lead.

Then goals by Conor Horan and Michael O’Gara pushed Stacks well clear - 2-7 to 1-3 lead at the break.

Stacks continued to control the tie in the second half, Shane O’Callaghan and Wayne Guthrie both notched from play to cancel an early Eanna Ó Conchúir free.

West Kerry were wasteful but Stacks were taking their scores well, without ACL victim Joe O’Connor. Though they will be concerned about another midfielder Brendan O’Sullivan picking up an injury that forced him off.

A win next weekend against Mid Kerry will secure a quarter-final place for the champions.

Scorers for Austin Stacks: C Horan (1-2); M O’Gara (1-0); S O’Callaghan (0-3); C Purcell (0-2); G Horan, C Jordan, W Guthrie, S Quilter, D Casey, D Mannix (free) (0-1 each).

Scorers for West Kerry: E Ó Conchúir (0-3 frees); K Falvey (1-0); C O’Grady and T O’Donnell (0-2 each), C O Beaglaoich (0-1).

AUSTIN STACKS: W Guthrie, C Griffin, C Jordan Fitzmaurice, G Horan, J O’Shea, P O’Sullivan, M O’Donnell, M O’Gara, A Heinrich B O’Sullivan, C Horan, C Purcell, S O’Callaghan, D Mannix.

Subs: S Quilter for B O’Sullivan (inj 27), R Shanahan for A Heinrich (46), D Casey for C Horan (46), B Shanahan for M O’Donnell (49), K Donaghy for D Mannix (49).

WEST KERRY: T Pierce (Annascaul); J Scanlon (Annascaul), C O Murchú (An Ghaeltacht), T Moriarty (Castlegregory); P Óg O Se (An Ghaeltacht), PJ MacLaimh (An Ghaeltacht), B Ó Beaglaoich (An Ghaeltacht); R O Se (An Ghaeltacht), J Hickson (Annascaul), C O’Grady (Castlegregory), T O’Donnell (Castlegregory), J Crean (Annascaul); Killian Falvey (Annascaul), M Manning (Lispole), E Ó Conchúir (An Ghaeltacht).

Subs: C Ó Beaglaoich (An Ghaeltacht) for J Scanlon (HT), C Ó Mhuircheartaigh (An Ghaeltacht) for M Manning (41), S Ó Conchúir (An Ghaeltacht) for K Falvey (41), M Scanlon (Castlegregory) for J Crean (52), C Ó Cinnéide (Lispole) for C Ò Murchú (52).

Referee: T Corbett (Milltown/Castlemaine).