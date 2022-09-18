Kerry SFC: Austin Stacks cruise to brink of quarters

Two goals in the closing three minutes of the first half of this contest helped defending champions Austin Stacks take a giant step towards qualification for the quarter-finals
Kerry SFC: Austin Stacks cruise to brink of quarters

CAPTIVE AUDIENCE: Shane O'Callaghan, Austin Stacks (Black) and Timothy O Muirreartaigh, West Kerry in action at Connolly Park. Pic: Domnick Walsh/Eye Focus Ltd

Sun, 18 Sep, 2022 - 15:47
Jordan Murphy, Connolly Park

Kerry SFC Group 3

Austin Stacks 2-13 West Kerry 1-8 

Two goals in the closing three minutes of the first half of this contest helped defending champions Austin Stacks take a giant step towards qualification for the quarter-finals of the County SFC with a comprehensive eight-point win over a West Kerry side who are fast running out of road.

West Kerry started well, with a Cian O’Grady point, but a David Mannix free and points from Conor Horan and Purcell had Stacks in front by the 10th minute before Shane O’Callaghan extended the Rockies’ lead. They were still in control until Killian Falvey was able to find the net after 21 minutes to put the West 1-3 to 0-5 in front.

Greg Horan levelled the tie with a cracker from an acute angle near the sideline before Conor Jordan restored Stacks’ lead.

Then goals by Conor Horan and Michael O’Gara pushed Stacks well clear - 2-7 to 1-3 lead at the break.

Stacks continued to control the tie in the second half, Shane O’Callaghan and Wayne Guthrie both notched from play to cancel an early Eanna Ó Conchúir free.

West Kerry were wasteful but Stacks were taking their scores well, without ACL victim Joe O’Connor. Though they will be concerned about another midfielder Brendan O’Sullivan picking up an injury that forced him off.

A win next weekend against Mid Kerry will secure a quarter-final place for the champions.

Scorers for Austin Stacks: C Horan (1-2); M O’Gara (1-0); S O’Callaghan (0-3); C Purcell (0-2); G Horan, C Jordan, W Guthrie, S Quilter, D Casey, D Mannix (free) (0-1 each).

Scorers for West Kerry: E Ó Conchúir (0-3 frees); K Falvey (1-0); C O’Grady and T O’Donnell (0-2 each), C O Beaglaoich (0-1).

AUSTIN STACKS: W Guthrie, C Griffin, C Jordan Fitzmaurice, G Horan, J O’Shea, P O’Sullivan, M O’Donnell, M O’Gara, A Heinrich B O’Sullivan, C Horan, C Purcell, S O’Callaghan, D Mannix.

Subs: S Quilter for B O’Sullivan (inj 27), R Shanahan for A Heinrich (46), D Casey for C Horan (46), B Shanahan for M O’Donnell (49), K Donaghy for D Mannix (49).

WEST KERRY: T Pierce (Annascaul); J Scanlon (Annascaul), C O Murchú (An Ghaeltacht), T Moriarty (Castlegregory); P Óg O Se (An Ghaeltacht), PJ MacLaimh (An Ghaeltacht), B Ó Beaglaoich (An Ghaeltacht); R O Se (An Ghaeltacht), J Hickson (Annascaul), C O’Grady (Castlegregory), T O’Donnell (Castlegregory), J Crean (Annascaul); Killian Falvey (Annascaul), M Manning (Lispole), E Ó Conchúir (An Ghaeltacht).

Subs: C Ó Beaglaoich (An Ghaeltacht) for J Scanlon (HT), C Ó Mhuircheartaigh (An Ghaeltacht) for M Manning (41), S Ó Conchúir (An Ghaeltacht) for K Falvey (41), M Scanlon (Castlegregory) for J Crean (52), C Ó Cinnéide (Lispole) for C Ò Murchú (52).

Referee: T Corbett (Milltown/Castlemaine).

More in this section

Dual load takes its toll as Newcestown go down Dual load takes its toll as Newcestown go down
Castlehaven sweat on Damien Cahalane red for Barrs' semi Castlehaven sweat on Damien Cahalane red for Barrs' semi
'I hope I never coach that' - Nemo overcome blanket approach to 'limp' into final four 'I hope I never coach that' - Nemo overcome blanket approach to 'limp' into final four
<p>Newmarket GAA Cork</p>

'Drained' Bandon drop from Senior as Newmarket eventually find their mojo

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.221 s