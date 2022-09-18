Dual load takes its toll as Newcestown go down

Cork Premier SFC relegation play off

Éire Óg 2-10 Newcestown 0-14

Contrasting fortunes on an important day in Brinny on Saturday as Éire Óg, for the second weekend in-a-row, had to battle to retain their status.

On this occasion, they made sure they will play top tier football next season after edging Newcestown in the Bon Secours Cork Premier SFC relegation play-off.

The previous Saturday, they successfully contested the Premier IHC relegation decider.

Unfortunately for Newcestown, who were promoted to this grade just over a decade ago, the result means they are relegated to senior A football for 2023.

Both are dual clubs and were forced to line out with depleted squads this year, and consequently struggled to pick up the necessary points to progress.

In the end, there was relief for Éire Óg - a club that won PIFC in 2019 and SAFC in 2020.

“Absolute relief, 100 percent,” manager Harry O’Reilly said.

“Neither of us wanted to be here today and I don’t like to see Newcestown going down either. They’re a great club, a massive dual club and it’s a pity that they have to go down.

“I think the whole year has shown that it’s going to be really hard for dual clubs in the future, the way the leagues are structured with 18 weeks in a row, you’re knackered before you even get to the championship.

“We were missing seven players all year, we had a couple of them back and it made a huge difference. Newcestown were the same, they were decimated with injuries too.”

What might have pleased him most was his team’s clinical finishing - goals in either half from Mark Griffin and Colm O’Callaghan proved to be the clinching scores.

“The goals were the difference,” he added.

“We made hard work of the first one, we had an opportunity that was saved and then Mark got the ball and buried it. Colm’s goal was a great goal – a lot of space and a powerful man, he’s hard to stop when he’s running through like that.”

The opening half was tight. Level five times before a wasteful Éire Óg pushed ahead by 1-6 to 0-6 at the break. Captain Daniel Goulding chipped in with four points from frees while Griffin’s 29th minute goal was the cushion.

It was every bit as competitive in the second-half. David Buckley and Edmund Kenneally reminding supporters of their fighting spirit when they drew level.

Their good work was undone, however, when Colm O’Callaghan’s 40th minute goal swung the momentum the other direction - the contribution of Dylan Foley was significant too, 2-8 to 0-9.

Back came Newcestown - outscoring their opponents five points to one.

The tension was palpable now with a couple of minutes remaining and the margin reduced to a solitary point.

They couldn’t force extra-time though.

And when Joe Cooper knocked over his second point, Éire Óg were safe after a contest of fine margins.

“It was a big boost winning the hurling relegation play-off last week.

“They came in happy this week, which was great, but that game could have gone either way, there was nothing in it.

“We have the experience – you wouldn’t think it at times, we were giving the ball away cheaply. It was just a battle, the goals made a huge difference.

“Newcestown kept plugging away and got their points, they got a lot of frees but you’ll have that. We’re relieved to get out of it and hopefully get set again for next year when we won’t have as many away or out injured.”

It will be of little comfort to the Carbery club that they pushed the mid Cork outfit all the way.

Scorers for Éire Óg: D Goulding (0-6 frees), M Griffin (1-1), C O’Callaghan (1-0), Joe Cooper (0-2), John Cooper (0-1).

Scorers for Newcestown: D Buckley (0-6, 0-3 frees), E Kenneally (0-4, 0-2 frees), J Meade (0-2), T Horgan and N Kelly (0-1 each).

ÉIRE ÓG: C Kelly; D O’Herlihy, M Corkery, J Mullins; J Kelleher, John Cooper, D McCarthy; M Griffin, R O’Toole; K Hallissey, C O’Callaghan, Joe Cooper; D Foley, D Goulding (Capt), R O’Flynn.

Subs: J Murphy for M Corkery (52), D Kelly for D Foley (57).

NEWCESTOWN: C White; M Kennelly, C Twomey, M McSweeney; T Horgan, G O’Donovan, R O’Sullivan; E Collins, S O’Donovan (Capt); F Keane, L Meade, J Meade; D Buckley, T Twomey, E Kenneally.

Subs: C Goggin for E Collins (half-time), O Walsh for J Meade (35-37 bs), O Walsh for J Meade (43 inj), N Kelly for M Kennelly (43).

Referee: Conor Lane (Banteer).