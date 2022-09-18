'I hope I never coach that' - Nemo overcome blanket approach to 'limp' into final four

Cork Premier SFC quarter-final

Nemo Rangers 2-4 Carbery Rangers 0-9

Given Nemo’s spluttering, their stammering, and their occasionally dreadful shooting these past few weeks, maybe the Cork football championship isn’t a three-horse race after all.

From very early on in this year’s race for silverware, there was nobody looking beyond reigning champions St Finbarrs, Castlehaven, or Nemo. But Nemo’s less than convincing form in Saturday’s quarter-final, their Round 3 win over Clonakilty, and the second half of their Round 2 victory over Castlehaven necessitate a rethink. In the current pecking order, they sit a definite third.

The relatively straightforward path to the county final that Nemo were presented with when the draw for the knockout stages took shape two weeks ago doesn’t look so straightforward anymore. And even if Paul O’Donovan’s charges do succeed in reaching a third decider in four years, you can already take it as given that the favourites will come from the Barrs-Haven semi-final.

Why so? Well, on the Nemo side, they have been just massively unconvincing of late.

Having kicked eight first-half wides against Clonakilty in their final group outing, they tallied nine in total here. More than one or two of those misses were “handy” scoring opportunities, as O’Donovan acknowledged afterwards, white flag gimmes “I would normally put my house on those lads to get”.

Nemo’s uncharacteristically poor shooting, general lethargy, and their struggles in the face of the latest west Cork blanket to set up against them meant the men from Trabeg went scoreless for the last 13 minutes of a shocking first half, had only two scores on the board by the 35th minute, and did not hit the front for the first time until they registered their third score six minutes into the second half when Barry O’Driscoll collected Jack Horgan’s point attempt that came back down off the post and promptly shook the opposition net.

A subdued Luke Connolly kicked his sole point shortly after to nudge Nemo 2-2 to 0-5 clear, but their protection of this lead in the final quarter did not carry the usual authority you’d expect from the men in black and green.

“We worked a good goal in the first half, Jack (Horgan) scored it well. Fortunate with the goal in the second half. Other than that, it was a poor performance. We are limping into a semi-final,” said O’Donovan.

Rosscarbery’s Alan Jennings and John Hayes (free) kicked a pair of back-to-back points approaching the hour mark to reduce the Nemo lead to one, 2-3 to 0-8, and while Nemo sub Ronan Dalton doubled their advantage in the third minute of injury-time, we were back to the minimum following goalkeeper Paul Shanahan’s converted 45.

Despite the clock spilling past the five allotted injury-time minutes, referee John Ryan afforded Carbery Rangers an opportunity to build an equaliser. No levelling score could they find, though, goalkeeper Shanahan’s long-range effort blocked by Connolly.

The ultra-defensive approach adopted by the men from Rosscarbery was one Nemo boss Paul O’Donovan has no time for.

It was an approach, in fairness, they executed very well at times. Carbery Rangers counter-attacked so effectively early doors, with Peadar O’Rourke, Jerry O’Riordan, and Darragh Hayes (mark) sending them three in front by the ninth minute. Crucially, though, they’d manage only two further points from play across the remaining 51-plus minutes.

“Trying to play and score against that type of defence is extremely hard. I hope I never coach that. I just don’t like watching it,” said the Nemo boss.

“From a spectator point of view, the game is poor, or if you are trying to get people and kids to play that game, I don’t think there is any attraction to playing that game. They are entitled to do whatever they like, by the way.

“Will the opposition look at that and say, that is the way to play Nemo, I don’t know. You’d hope any team would go out with an ambition to play football, and win. For me, there is no satisfaction in playing that way.”

Scorers for Nemo Rangers: J Horgan, B O’Driscoll (1-0 each); B Murphy, L Connolly, A O’Donovan, R Dalton (0-1 each).

Scorers for Carbery Rangers: J Hayes (0-3, 0-3 frees); P Shanahan (0-1 ‘45), Jerry O’Riordan, A Jennings, D Hayes (0-1 mark), J Hodnett, P O’Rourke (0-1 each).

NEMO RANGERS: MA Martin; K Histon, B Murphy, K Fulignati; C McCartan, S Cronin, K O’Donovan; B Cripps, A O’Donovan; C Horgan, P Kerrigan, J Horgan; M Cronin, B O’Driscoll, L Connolly.

Subs: L Horgan for Cripps (HT); R Dalton for Fulignati (42); C Kiely for Kerrigan, G Sayers for C Horgan, C O’Donovan for O’Driscoll (all 54).

CARBERY RANGERS: P Shanahan; K Scannell, T O’Rourke, James O’Riordan; Jerry O’Riordan, J Kevane, B Shanahan; A Jennings, J Fitzpatrick; J O’Rourke, D Hayes, M Hodnett; P O’Rourke, J Hodnett, J Hayes.

Subs: C Santry for Fitzpatrick (44); C Daly for Shanahan (49, inj); J O’Regan for D Hayes, P Hurley for Scannell (inj, both 55); J Fitzpatrick for J Hodnett (57).

Referee: J Ryan.