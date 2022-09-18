Castlehaven sweat on Damien Cahalane red for Barrs' semi

Cork Premier SFC quarter-final

Castlehaven 2-14 Mallow 0-13

Damien Cahalane’s red card made this Cork Premier SFC quarter-final hard work for Castlehaven and will likely make their semi-final rerun with St Finbarr’s all the harder.

Cahalane was sent off in the 35th minute after an off-the-ball incident left Sean Hayes in a heap on the ground. It happened close to one of James Regan’s umpires, who called in the referee.

Both Castlehaven and St Finbarr’s will be interested in the detail of Regan’s report – the Barrs not just the Haven’s semi-final opponents but Cahalane’s hurling teammates. If Cahalane receives a proposed suspension for striking, the penalty only applies to the same code. The dual star would then be free to line out for St Finbarr’s against Newtownshandrum next Sunday in their hurling semi-final but unable to line out for Castlehaven against the Barrs the following week.

An appeal can’t be ruled out either.

“We’ll look at the video and see what’s in it,” said Haven manager James McCarthy.

That semi-final will be a best-of-three decider after their penalty shoot-out epics against St Finbarr’s at the same stage in 2020 and ’21 ended one win apiece.

“We’ll have to start practicing our penalties, I suppose,” smiled McCarthy.

Mallow, in their first quarter-final since 2004, had enough chances to produce a shock under the lights at Páirc Uí Chaoimh, even without threatening a goal. They kicked 12 wides in total, dropped another couple into Anthony Seymour’s hands, and Seán McDonnell hit the post for good measure. It was more wides than they’d racked up across their three group games combined, according to manager Keith Moynihan.

“There's credit in so much as we always hung in there, we pushed them all the way to the end, they had to go and win the game, but we never put them in a situation where they were really fighting for their lives.”

Mallow entered with the meanest defence in senior football, conceding only 2-9 from play in their three group games. But Castlehaven have the forwards to turn any cracks into a cascade and in the first half, all six were in scoring form. By the end, they equalled that 2-9 tally from play.

A goal-line block by Matty Taylor denied Brian Hurley and Castlehaven a dream start and by the 18th minute, Mallow had edged ahead, 0-4 to 0-3. Ryan Harkin’s timing was immaculate when arriving to finish off two early points from his withdrawn role supplying the inside line.

GOAL BOUND: Michael Hurley hits the net against Mallow

A 2-2 burst put paid to growing Mallow hopes. Both goals, on 20 and 27 minutes, came from Castlehaven kick-outs, caught for marks by Andrew Whelton and Robbie Minihane. The opening goal, netted by Minihane, saw a close-range point effort drop under the stranded Kevin Doyle’s crossbar.

Then, after Cathal Maguire and Jack Cahalane points, a superb Maguire pass connected with Michael Hurley’s defence-splitting run and the full-forward blasted to the net. By now, every Castlehaven attacker had contributed a score from play.

Doyle saved from Jack Cahalane in stoppage time to limit the damage to eight points, 2-7 to 0-5, at half-time.

Mallow were not easily deterred. Led by target-man Hayes, they scored four of the first five points of the second half, either side of the red card.

“We lost three inter-county players in the space of five minutes,” said McCarthy, who subbed off Jack Cahalane with a leg knock at half-time and saw Mark Collins removed as a blood sub for nine minutes to treat an eye injury.

“Then the young fellas stood up. The Andrew Wheltons, the Robbie Minihanes, these fellas came alive, which is great for the future of Castlehaven.”

Every time Mallow brought it back to four points, Brian Hurley kicked a free in response and Conor Cahalane applied the final flourish with a point as attentions turn towards his brother’s availability for the next day out.

Scorers for Castlehaven: B Hurley (0-7, 4 frees, 1 45); M Hurley (1-1); R Minihane (1-0); A Whelton, C Maguire (0-2 each); J Cahalane, C Cahalane (0-1 each).

Scorers for Mallow: R Harkin (0-6, 4 frees); S Hayes (0-2, 1 mark); S Merritt, K O’Sullivan, P Herlihy, S McDonnell (free), J Browne (0-1 each).

CASTLEHAVEN: A Seymour; J O’Regan, R Maguire, R Walsh; C Nolan, Damien Cahalane, T O’Mahony; M Collins (capt), C Cahalane; R Minihane, B Hurley, A Whelton; J Cahalane, M Hurley, C Maguire.

Subs: C O’Driscoll for J Cahalane (h-t inj), Darragh Cahalane for Collins (31-40, blood), R Whelton for O’Mahony (47), S Walsh for R Walsh (51), K O’Donovan for M Hurley (60+3).

MALLOW: K Doyle; P Lyons, S O’Callaghan, B Myers; S Copps, S Merritt, M Taylor; D Moynihan, E Stanton; K O’Sullivan, J Dillon, P Herlihy; S Hayes, R Harkin (capt), S McDonnell.

Subs: E Barry for O’Callaghan (h-t), J Loughrey for Dillon (h-t), J Browne for O’Sullivan (41), K Sheehan for Herlihy (57), P Hennessy for Myers (59).

Referee: J Regan (Lough Rovers).