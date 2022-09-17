Stacks cruise to second-round win over wasteful West Kerry

Kerry SFC Group 3 Round 2

Austin Stacks 2-13

West Kerry 1-8

Going behind early Stacks found their range to kick four points in two minutes to lead 0-4 to 0-1.

They remained in control until Killian Falvey was able to find the net after 21 minutes for a 1-3 to 0-5 lead.

Greg Horan levelled the tie with a cracker from an acute angle near the sideline, Conor Jordan also added another similar score seconds later to restore their lead.

Stacks finished well in the half; goals by Conor Horan and Michael O’Gara giving them a 2-7 to 1-3 lead at the break. Brendan O’Sullivan was forced to go off with an injury late in the half.

Stacks continued to control the tie into the second half, turning the tempo to suit them, Shane O’Callaghan and Wayne Gutherie both notched from play to cancel an early Eanna Ó Conchúir free.

West Kerry were wasteful in the second half, but Stacks were taking their scores well, giving their visitors little in the way of a comeback as they struggled in front of the posts in the second period.

Scorers for Austin Stacks: C Horan 1-2, M O’Gara 1-0, S O’Callaghan 0-3, C Purcell 0-2, G Horan, C Jordan, W Guthrie, S Quilter, D Casey 0-1 each, D Mannix 0-1 (1f).

Scorers for West Kerry: E Ó Conchúir 0-3 (all frees), K Falvey 1-0, C O’Grady and T O’Donnell 0-2 each, C O Beaglaoich 0-1.

AUSTIN STACKS: W Guthrie, C Griffin, C Jordan,N Fitzmaurice, G Horan, J O’Shea, P O’Sullivan, M O’Donnell, M O’Gara, A Heinrich B O’Sullivan, C Horan, C Purcell, S O’Callaghan, D Mannix.

Subs: S Quilter for B O’Sullivan (inj 27), R Shanahan for A Heinrich (46), D Casey for C Horan (46), B Shanahan for M O’Donnell (49), K Donaghy for D Mannix (49).

WEST KERRY: T Pierce (Annascaul); J Scanlon (Annascaul), C O Murchu (An Ghaeltacht), T Moriarty (Castlegregory); P Og O Se (An Ghaeltacht), PJ MacLaimh (An Ghaeltacht), B Ó Beaglaoich (An Ghaeltacht); R O Se (An Ghaeltacht), J Hickson (Annascaul), C O’Grady (Castlegregory), T O’Donnell (Castlegregory), J Crean (Annascaul); Killian Falvey (Annascaul), M Manning (Lispole), E Ó Conchuir (An Ghaeltacht).

Subs: C Ó Beaglaoich (An Ghaeltacht) for J Scanlon (HT), C Ó Mhuircheartaigh (An Ghaeltacht) for M Manning (41), S Ó Conchuir (An Ghaeltacht) for K Falvey (41), M Scanlon (Castlegregory) for J Crean (52), C Ó Cinnéide (Lispole) for C Ò Murchú (52)

Referee: T Corbett (Milltown/Castlemaine)