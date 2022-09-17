Mis-firing East Kerry forced to call on David Clifford as Spa test the favourites

East Kerry 0-14

Spa 0-9

East Kerry, following their sparkling performance against Kerins O’Rahillys last week, failed to shine in this local derby clash with an ultra-defensive Spa side in the second round of the Kerry SFC Group 2 game played in a near deserted Fitzgerald Stadium.

East Kerry lined out once again without three big names in David Clifford, Dara Roche and Brian Kelly and that saw Kerry U20 keeper Marc Kelliher replace Kelly, with Shane Ryan playing at full forward instead of Roche while Patrick Darcy deputised for Clifford. Another change saw Brendan O’Keeffe replace Conor Herlihy.

Spa had to start without Kerry senior Dan O’Donoghue with Eoin Fitzgerald coming in at fullback while Dara Moynihan made his first appearance since getting injured in the All-Ireland semi-final victory over Dublin.

East Kerry, while never looking like losing, were unable to penetrate Spa’s massed defence and when they did they found James Devane in spectacular form as he denied East Kerry three goal chances from Shane Ryan, Ruairi Murphy and Paudie Clifford.

East Kerry limped their way to half time leading 0-6 to 0-3 and champagne football it certainly was not as James O’Donoghue with two points was their top marksman while Spa only managed three frees, two from Evan Cronin and one from Mike Foley.

East Kerry had kicked seven wide and they brought on Niall Donohue for the second half. Despite early points from Donohue and Ruairi Murphy, Evan Cronin replied with two frees and at 0-8 to 0-5 and nearly 40 minutes on the clock, the East Kerry manager decided to play his trump card and boy how East Kerry needed David Clifford.

He was just over two minutes on the field when he kicked a massive left-footed point with his left foot and then with his second touch he kicked one with his right and at 0-11 to 0-6 it looked game over.

But Spa, thanks to Liam Kearney and despite losing Dara Moynihan limping off with that injury flaring up again, never gave up and Kearney and David Spillane were denied goals by superb saves by Marc Kelliher.

Points from Cian Tobin, Eoghan Cronin reduced the gap to three and somehow David Spillane missed an open goal that would have tied the contest.

But the experienced heads of James O’Donoghue and David Clifford kicked insurance points in added time in which Dara Moynihan got a red card sitting in the dugout while James O’Donoghue swung back an elbow as he was being fouled by Evan Cronin and referee Peter Curtin flashed a straight red card.

Scorers: East Kerry; D Clifford and J O’Donoghue (1f) (0 3 each), S Ryan (1f) and R Buckley (0 2 each), R Murphy, B O’Keeffe (m), P Warren and N Donohue (0 1 each).

Spa; E Cronin (0 4 frees), M Foley (1f), D Spillane, Eoghan Cronin, M O’Donoghue and C Tobin (0 1each).

EAST KERRY: M Kelliher (Glenflesk), P Warren (Gneeveguilla), J Sherwood (Firies), C O’Donoghue (Glenflesk), C Gammell, P Murphy (Rathmore), D O’Brien (Glenflesk), D Lyne (Killarney Legion), R Buckley (Listry), R Murphy (Listry), P Clifford (Fossa), B O’Keeffe (Rathmore), P Darcy (Glenflesk), S Ryan (Rathmore), J O’Donoghue (Killarney Legion).

Subs: N Donohue (Firies) for C Gammell (ht), D Clifford (Fossa) for B O’Keeffe (39), P O’Shea (Kilcummin) for D Lyne (43), P Doyle (Gneeveguilla) for P Darcy (51)

SPA: J Devane, E O’Donoghue, E Fitzgerald, B Lynch, S Lynch, S Cronin, G Vaughan, L Kearney, C Spillane, R Carroll, E Cronin, D Moynihan, M O’Donoghue, M Foley, D Spillane.

Subs: C Tobin for D Moynihan ( inj 53), Eoghan Cronin for C Spillane ( 55) Referee: P Curtin (Brosna)