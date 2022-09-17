Counties unlikely to receive coaching funding by October 1

The implementation of the GAA’s new coaching and development funding model is experiencing difficulties and it is becoming increasingly unlikely counties will receive their allocations as had been expected on October 1.

Between base level and special project funding, a total of €12 million is due to be dispersed, and while the counties’ totals are known they are subject to the counties forwarding plans to Croke Park about how they intend to spend the monies.

However, a number of counties have expressed frustration with the complexity of the new process as they claim to have not received any guidance about producing such strategies.

Three-quarters of the €12m budget, an increase of approximately €4m from 2019, is reserved for core funding with the other 25% to be provided to counties on receipt of approved special projects proposals.

The €9m core grants are distributed based on four metrics. A county’s total of registered players makes up 60% (€5.4m) of it, club members comprise 20% (€1.8m), team numbers 10% (€900,000) and participation calculations 10%.

The remaining €3m is split between four groups of eight counties, the octet that receive less than €196,000 each provided with an additional figure of approximately €130,000. The next eight are defined as those who pick up between €196,000 and €245,000 and they are due to an extra figure of close to €100,000 with the next two brackets of eight earning circa €80,000 and €65,000 respectively.

There is confusion in counties about what exactly defines a special project. A pilot scheme is currently taking place in Kerry but some counties claim they are not privy to the details of what such an initiative entails.

As part of the new model, Cork’s allocation is expected to be in excess of €800,000, almost €300,000 more than the last pre-pandemic year in 2019, and marginally closer to Dublin, who are set to experience a haircut of almost €500,000. Dublin and Antrim are expected to be the counties that suffer the biggest decreases with Cork, followed by Galway, the biggest gainers.

However, the delay in putting the initiative into action has led to deep consternation at both national and local level. The first concerns about the funding not being forthcoming in time for the start of next month were flagged in July. Reassurances were given that the monies could be issued on October 1 but they now appear ambitious.

In February, the GAA chose to adopt a funding mechanism presented by GAA director of games development and coaching Shane Flanagan instead of one produced by former Westmeath footballer John Connellan who had received support in a number of counties in his attempt to rebalance the distribution.

Reacting to the news of the funding snag, Connellan has called on counties to demand answers.

“I said in February that the proof would be in the pudding. The letter announcing the plan on the eve of county board conventions was purely reactionary to our group bringing the issue to a head at Congress. However, there was no detail, substance or implementation strategy. It's up to county boards to hold Tom Ryan, Shane Flanagan and Croke Park to account and I hope they'll have the courage to do so.”

In the aforementioned letter issued by GAA director general Ryan, he insisted the GAA plan would be “fair, equitable, transparent” with the funding issued over a four-year period in order to allow long-term planning.

Tyrone coaching officer Damian Harvey says the county issued their own funding motion in 2018 “calling for the production of a transparent formula for the distribution of monies to be allocated to each county for games’ development”.

It was ruled out of order and Harvey recalls the county being informed by central GAA officials it would not be possible to develop one as each county had different needs. When Connellan set about devising a new funding plan, Tyrone were among his backers.

“After Tyrone and other counties set about finding a different motion on funding that would reach the floor of Congress, national coaching and games devised their own well-timed funding model and promises of additional funding for counties arrived just before Congress 2022 and before a decision was made on which model we should run with.”

Based on reassurances given, Harvey senses counties backed the GAA’s own funding plan. He maintains hope that they will be fulfilled.

“After various commitments were made, for instance the so-called jump off point of October and including potentially looking at some sort of redress scheme given the historical imbalance in the distribution of coaching funds, it was decided to run with the Croke Park funding model.

“In the interim, further assurances have been given that there will be no delays and that all of monies promised to counties will be able to be drawn down in October. I am therefore extremely happy that in a few weeks’ time we will see the new model being rolled out in full and that counties will be able to fund the additional coaching resources that they are employing or have committed to on the strength of the funding commitments.

“There has been no mention of any delays or dilution of the amounts promised and we’re all looking forward to the new model. Ulster counties haven’t fared well in the past when it came to funding and it’s great that we now have what is most definitely a fairer and more transparent system.”