Cork GAA previews: Nemo unlikely to be as wasteful again

For all the impression Mallow made in the group stages, today’s quarter-final brings with it a step up in class that they were not exposed to across their three outings to date
SURROUNDED: Michael Hurley, Castlehaven surrounded by Carbery Rangers players Brian Shanahan, Alan Jennings, James O'Riordan and Thomas O'Rourke during their Bon Secours Premier SFC match at Leap, West Cork. Pic: Dan Linehan

Sat, 17 Sep, 2022 - 06:30
Eoghan Cormican

TODAY 

Cork PSFC regelation play-off: Éire Óg v Newcestown, Brinny (C Lane), 4pm 

In what has been an injury-disrupted campaign for Newcestown, they lost two more soldiers, Séamus O’Sullivan (elbow) and Colm Dinneen (ankle), during their final group game against Castlehaven. Given the strong dual crossover, Éire Óg should have got a lift from their hurlers’ relegation play-off win last weekend.

Verdict: Éire Óg 

Cork PSFC quarter-finals: Nemo Rangers v Carbery Rangers, Páirc Uí Chaoimh (J Ryan), 5pm

Don’t expect Nemo to be half as wasteful as they were in their dour Round 3 win over Clon. Paul O’Donovan’s charges were operating in third gear, at best, last time out. Their opponents have a nice blend of youth (Daragh Hayes, Jack Kevane, Peadar O’Rourke, and Jack O’Regan) and experience (John O’Rourke, James Fitzpatrick, Brian Shanahan, and impact sub John Hayes), but it’s hard to see any other outcome bar Nemo progression.

Verdict: Nemo Rangers 

Castlehaven v Mallow, Páirc Uí Chaoimh (J Regan), 7pm 

For all the impression Mallow made in the group stages, today’s quarter-final brings with it a step up in class that they were not exposed to across their three outings to date. In Rory and Chris Maguire, Brian and Michael Hurley, and the three Cahalane brothers, the men from down west would appear to have far too much quality to trip up at this juncture. Plus, there is the motivation of setting up a revenge semi-final fixture against the Barrs.

Verdict: Castlehaven 

Cork SAFC quarter-final: Béal Átha'n Ghaorthaidh v Knocknagree, Millstreet (P O’Driscoll), 3.30pm 

Unbeaten Béal Átha'n Ghaorthaidh are hunting semi-final involvement for a second successive season. Their opponents must be bouncing after their final-day heroics where a first championship win lifted them from fourth in the group into the quarter-finals. Led by Denis and Fintan O’Connor, Daniel O’Mahony, and Danny Cooper, the Duhallow men now have momentum in their sails.

Verdict: Knocknagree 

Cork SAFC relegation play-off: Bandon v Newmarket, Coachford (P O’Leary), 4pm 

Bandon started terribly in each of their three group outings and so found themselves constantly chasing games. They simply have to start well here. Their opponents will lean on Conor O’Keeffe to ensure theirs isn’t a one-season stay in the Senior A grade.

Verdict: Newmarket 

Cork PIFC quarter-final: Cill na Martra v Aghada, Ballincollig (C Walsh), 3.30pm 

Having both fallen at the semi-final hurdle in 2021, a minimum requirement in each camp this season will have been to get themselves back to the last four. Aghada will have a job in curtailing Mike Dineen and championship top-scorer Michael Desmond.

Verdict: Cill na Martra 

Cork PIFC relegation play-off St Vincent’s v Naomh Abán, Cloughduv (A O’Connor), 4pm 

Both teams conceded nine goals in the group phase and so whoever can tighten up here will hold onto their Premier Intermediate status. This is the second year in a row Vincent’s find themselves fighting relegation.

Verdict: Naomh Abán 

Cork IAFC quarter-finals Glanworth v Kilshannig, Kildorrery (E Coleman), 3.30pm 

These two met in the group phase last year, a game Kilshannig won with 16 to spare. The margin will be much, much smaller on this occasion.

Verdict: Kilshannig 

Mitchelstown v Dromtarriffe, Kanturk (C Nolan), 3.30pm 

Dromtarriffe are hoping to avoid a second successive quarter-final defeat. To do so, they’ll have to somehow quieten the championship’s top-scorer, Cathail O’Mahony.

Verdict: Mitchelstown 

TOMORROW 

Cork PSFC quarter-final Carbery v Ballincollig, Páirc Uí Chaoimh (C Dineen), 5pm 

Having somehow secured passage to the quarters on a most dramatic final day of group action, Ballincollig will not want to waste this opportunity to reach the club’s first semi-final in six seasons. In Darren Murphy and Cian Dorgan, they have two forwards with their respective radars locked in in recent games. The restructure of the divisions/colleges section, and the five games it afforded Carbery, means the West Cork division are road-tested coming into this tie. Corner-back Dylan Scannell is a loss through injury.

Verdict: Carbery 

Cork SAFC quarter-final O’Donovan Rossa v Dohenys, Bantry (D Murnane), 2pm 

Dohenys had six to spare when the West Cork pair clashed in the group stages last year. The Dunmanway men went all the way to the semis in 2021, and their latest push for last-four involvement has been based on a rock-solid defence that conceded less than any other team across the three groups - 2-31 was all they leaked in three games. But can they manage Kevin Davis, Donal Óg Hodnett, Thomas Hegarty, and Niall Daly?

Verdict: O’Donovan Rossa 

Cork PIFC quarter-final Iveleary v Rockchapel, Banteer (J Murphy), 3pm 

The 2020 Intermediate A champions versus the team that lifted the same silverware five months later. Iveleary are the more recent arrivals into the third tier and in Cathal Vaughan and Chris Óg Jones they have a pair of in-form forwards who can take them to within an hour of a third successive county final appearance, each at a different grade.

Verdict: Iveleary 

Cork IAFC quarter-finals Adrigole v Boherbue, Ballingeary (P O’Leary), 3pm 

Boherbue’s Jerry and David O’Connor will look to bring their fine group stage form into the knockout phase as last year’s junior champions continue their push for back-to-back promotions.

Verdict: Boherbue 

Aghabullogue v Kildorrery, Mallow (P O’Sullivan), 3pm 

Aghabullogue are chasing a third consecutive semi-final appearance. They were the sole team across the four pools to win all three of their group games.

Verdict: Aghabullogue  

