Seasoned Kilmacud Crokes can edge tasty south Dublin derby

TODAY

Cavan SFC quarter-final: Crosserlough v Lacken, Kingspan Breffni 7.30pm

Having won their previous meeting last month by five points, Crosserlough will be confident.

Verdict: Crosserlough.

Donegal SFC quarter-finals

Killybegs v Kilcar, Páirc Tír Conaill 12pm

It should be a rip roarer between the neighbours. Kilcar may have more ingenuity upfront.

Verdict: Kilcar

Aodh Ruadh v Gaoth Dobhair, Eamonn Byrne Memorial Park 3.30pm

Gaoth Dobhair have the steel to make it into the last four.

Verdict: Gaoth Dobhair

St Eunan’s v St Michael’s, Davy Brennan Memorial Park 5.30pm

It would be a surprise to see the defending champions exit at this stage.

Verdict: St Eunan’s

Dublin SFC quarter-finals

Na Fianna v Whitehall Colmcille, Parnell Park 5.15pm (Live RTÉ)

There’s no doubting Whitehall have a couple of sparks but Na Fianna look stronger across the field.

Verdict: Na Fianna

Kilmacud Crokes v Cuala, Parnell Park 7pm (Live RTÉ)

A real tasty encounter in this south Dublin derby. Cuala have form but Crokes are a seasoned group.

Verdict: Kilmacud Crokes.

Leitrim SFC quarter-finals

Aughawillan v St. Mary’s, Páirc Seán Mac Diarmada 3.45pm

Mary’s were marginally the better side in the round-robin phase.

Verdict: St Mary’s

Ballinamore SoH v Mohill, Páirc Seán Mac Diarmada 5.30pm

Ballinamore won all but one of their group games but Mohill can improve here.

Verdict: Mohill

Longford SFC quarter-finals

Colmcille v Mostrim, Glennon Brothers Pearse Park 4pm

Last year’s runners-up can take a step into the last four.

Verdict: Mostrim

Mullinalaghta St Columba’s V Abbeylara, Glennon Brothers Pearse Park 6pm

Abbeylara have been around the block and yet the 2021 champions can handle their savviness.

Verdict: Mullinalaghta St Columba’s

Meath SFC quarter-final: Trim v Na Fianna, St Finans Park 4.30pm

Trim topped their group and can bring that form into the knock-out stages.

Verdict: Trim.

Offaly SHC semi-final: Belmont v Shinrone, St Brendan's Park 5pm

A changing of the guard is on the cards here as Belmont look for a first senior final appearance and Shinrone aim to bridge a gap extending back to 1960. Knocking out Rynagh’s as they did, Shinrone’s tails will be up but they must be careful.

Verdict: Shinrone

Tipperary SFC quarter-finals

Clonmel Commercials v Arravale Rovers, Leahy Park 3pm

The Commercials are looking to put right the wrongs of last season when Loughmore clipped them in the final.

Verdict: Clonmel Commercials

JK Brackens v Upperchurch-Drombane, Holycross 4pm

What a dual club JK Brackens is turning out to be. They can progress here.

Verdict: JK Brackens.

Loughmore-Castleiney v Kilsheelan-Kilcash, Leahy Park 5pm

In both codes, the double 2021 champions are coping well without injured John McGrath.

Verdict: Loughmore-Castleiney

Wicklow SFC semi-final: Arklow Geraldines Ballymoney v St. Patrick's, Aughrim 5pm

A repeat of the 2019 final but the result might be different as the Arklow group should have more of an appetite as they aim for a first title.

Verdict: Arklow Geraldines Ballymoney

TOMORROW

Antrim SHC quarter-finals

Mac Uílín v Naomh Eoin, Dunsilly Pitch 1 1pm

Ma Uílín emerged in third from a tougher group but Naomh Eoin can deliver.

Verdict: Naomh Eoin

O’Donovan Rossa v Na Seamróga, Dunsilly Pitch 1 5pm

2021 finalists O’Donovan Rossa should make no mistake at this stage.

Verdict: O’Donovan Rossa

Cavan SFC quarter-finals

Cavan Gaels v Gowna, Kingspan Breffni 4pm

The Gaels bring a lot of momentum into this game and shouldn’t be denied.

Verdict: Cavan Gaels

Mullahoran v Ramor United, Kingspan Breffni 7pm

A mixed bag for both sides thus far. Mullahoran can squeeze through.

Verdict: Mullahoran

Carlow SFC quarter-finals

Mount Leinster Rangers v Bagenalstown Gaels, Netwatch Cullen Park 1.30pm

The Rangers’ goalscoring totals will give them encouragement.

Verdict: Mount Leinster Rangers

Éire Óg v Rathvilly, Netwatch Cullen Park 3.15pm

These two have had some dingdong battles but Éire Óg can come out on top this time around.

Verdict: Éire Óg

Donegal SFC quarter-final: Naomh Conaill v Glenswilly, O’Donnell Park 2.30pm (Live TG4)

Having appeared in the last five finals, there’s a doughtiness about Naomh Conaill that is difficult to counter.

Verdict: Naomh Conaill

Dublin SFC quarter-finals

Ballyboden St Endas v Ballinteer St Johns, Parnell Park 2.15pm

Ballinteer appear to be emerging from the shadows but their local rivals will be hard stopped on this occasion.

Verdict: Ballyboden St Endas

Castleknock v Thomas Davis, Parnell Park 4pm

Seeing off St Judes as they did, it would be a shame if Thomas Davis were to now fall flat on their face. They shouldn’t.

Verdict: Thomas Davis

Kildare SFC semi-final: Celbridge v Naas, St Conleth’s Park 4pm

Two progressive clubs on show here but winning senior titles last year has given Naas such a pep in their step and that confidence is well-founded.

Verdict: Naas

Laois SHC semi-finals

Clough-Ballacolla v Castletown, MW Hire O’Moore Park 2pm

It’s 17 years since Castletown were last in a final and they won’t get much sympathy from their opponents.

Verdict: Clough-Ballacolla

Rathdowney-Errill v Camross, MW Hire O’Moore Park 3.45pm

These two faced off in the 2018 final and produced a spectacle. Notwithstanding personnel changes, they can deliver entertainment again here. A slight nod to the southwest Laois men.

Verdict: Rathdowney-Errill

Longford SFC quarter-finals

Longford Slashers v Rathcline, Glennon Brothers Pearse Park 3pm

The Slashers are waiting nine years for a 17th championship title. They should keep their hopes alive.

Verdict: Longford Slashers.

Killoe Young Emmets v Dromard, Glennon Brothers Pearse Park, 5pm

Killoe Young Emmets shouldn’t have much difficulty making the semi-finals.

Verdict: Killoe Young Emmets

Louth SFC quarter-finals

Ardee St Mary’s v St Brides, Clan na Gael, Dundalk 1pm

St Mary’s were untouchable in their group and that will stand for something as the stakes rise.

Verdict: Ardee St Mary’s

Newtown Blues v St Josephs, Darver Pitch 1 3pm

A competitive group will ensure the Drogheda men are sharp for this challenge.

Verdict: Newtown Blues

Naomh Máirtín v St Patrick’s, The Grove 5pm

The defending champions shouldn’t have it all their own way here.

Verdict: Naomh Máirtín

Geraldines v St Fechins, Stabannon Parnells 7pm

Geraldines can continue their winning run into the knock-out stages.

Verdict: Geraldines

Meath SFC quarter-finals

Summerhill v Skryne, Páirc Tailteann 2pm

Summerhill can hand Skyrne a third championship defeat this year.

Verdict: Summerhill

Wolfe Tones v Gaeil Colmcille, Páirc Tailteann 4pm

The Kells side have Luke Dempsey at the helm and yet Wolfe Tones look as hungry as last year.

Verdict: Wolfe Tones

Ratoath v Moynalvey, Dunshaughlin 4.30pm

Moynalvey know how onerous a task this is going to be.

Verdict: Ratoath

Offaly SHC semi-final. Birr v Kilcormac/Killoughey, O’Connor Park 4pm

Both clubs will feel this is more than a semi-final when St Rynagh’s are out of the way. Birr have been knocking on the door so many times of late but it’s their opponents who have had the temerity to break through it.

Verdict: Kilcormac/Killoughey

Tipperary SFC quarter-final: Moyle Rovers v Ardfinnan, Clonmel Sportsfield 1.30pm

It’s the 2018 final all over again and Moyle Rovers can again come out on top.

Verdict: Moyle Rovers.

Westmeath SHC quarter-final: Castletown Geoghegan v Raharney, TEG Cusack Park 4pm

A repeat of last year’s final as Castletown Geoghegan look to make it fourth time lucky but Raharney should have the edge once more.

Verdict: Raharney

Wicklow SFC semi-final: An Tóchar v Baltinglass, Aughrim 3pm

The Roundwood men have to be complimented for getting to this stage but Baltinglass will be forewarned about them.

Verdict: Baltinglass