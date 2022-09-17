Seasoned Kilmacud Crokes can edge tasty south Dublin derby

Having won their previous meeting last month by five points, Crosserlough will be confident.
Crosserlough.
It should be a rip roarer between the neighbours. Kilcar may have more ingenuity upfront.
Kilcar
Gaoth Dobhair have the steel to make it into the last four.
Gaoth Dobhair
It would be a surprise to see the defending champions exit at this stage.
St Eunan’s
There’s no doubting Whitehall have a couple of sparks but Na Fianna look stronger across the field.
Na Fianna
A real tasty encounter in this south Dublin derby. Cuala have form but Crokes are a seasoned group.
Kilmacud Crokes.
Mary’s were marginally the better side in the round-robin phase.
St Mary’s
Ballinamore won all but one of their group games but Mohill can improve here.
Mohill
Last year’s runners-up can take a step into the last four.
Mostrim
Abbeylara have been around the block and yet the 2021 champions can handle their savviness.
Mullinalaghta St Columba’s
Trim topped their group and can bring that form into the knock-out stages.
Trim.
A changing of the guard is on the cards here as Belmont look for a first senior final appearance and Shinrone aim to bridge a gap extending back to 1960. Knocking out Rynagh’s as they did, Shinrone’s tails will be up but they must be careful.
Shinrone
The Commercials are looking to put right the wrongs of last season when Loughmore clipped them in the final.
Clonmel Commercials
What a dual club JK Brackens is turning out to be. They can progress here.
JK Brackens.
In both codes, the double 2021 champions are coping well without injured John McGrath.
Loughmore-Castleiney
A repeat of the 2019 final but the result might be different as the Arklow group should have more of an appetite as they aim for a first title.
Arklow Geraldines Ballymoney
Antrim SHC quarter-finals
Mac Uílín v Naomh Eoin, Dunsilly Pitch 1 1pm
Ma Uílín emerged in third from a tougher group but Naomh Eoin can deliver.
Naomh Eoin
2021 finalists O’Donovan Rossa should make no mistake at this stage.
O’Donovan Rossa
The Gaels bring a lot of momentum into this game and shouldn’t be denied.
Cavan Gaels
A mixed bag for both sides thus far. Mullahoran can squeeze through.
Mullahoran
The Rangers’ goalscoring totals will give them encouragement.
Mount Leinster Rangers
These two have had some dingdong battles but Éire Óg can come out on top this time around.
Éire Óg
Having appeared in the last five finals, there’s a doughtiness about Naomh Conaill that is difficult to counter.
Naomh Conaill
Ballinteer appear to be emerging from the shadows but their local rivals will be hard stopped on this occasion.
Ballyboden St Endas
Seeing off St Judes as they did, it would be a shame if Thomas Davis were to now fall flat on their face. They shouldn’t.
Thomas Davis
Two progressive clubs on show here but winning senior titles last year has given Naas such a pep in their step and that confidence is well-founded.
Naas
It’s 17 years since Castletown were last in a final and they won’t get much sympathy from their opponents.
Clough-Ballacolla
These two faced off in the 2018 final and produced a spectacle. Notwithstanding personnel changes, they can deliver entertainment again here. A slight nod to the southwest Laois men.
Rathdowney-Errill
The Slashers are waiting nine years for a 17th championship title. They should keep their hopes alive.
Longford Slashers.
Killoe Young Emmets shouldn’t have much difficulty making the semi-finals.
Killoe Young Emmets
St Mary’s were untouchable in their group and that will stand for something as the stakes rise.
Ardee St Mary’s
A competitive group will ensure the Drogheda men are sharp for this challenge.
Newtown Blues
The defending champions shouldn’t have it all their own way here.
Naomh Máirtín
Geraldines can continue their winning run into the knock-out stages.
Geraldines
Summerhill can hand Skyrne a third championship defeat this year.
Summerhill
The Kells side have Luke Dempsey at the helm and yet Wolfe Tones look as hungry as last year.
Wolfe Tones
Moynalvey know how onerous a task this is going to be.
Ratoath
Both clubs will feel this is more than a semi-final when St Rynagh’s are out of the way. Birr have been knocking on the door so many times of late but it’s their opponents who have had the temerity to break through it.
It’s the 2018 final all over again and Moyle Rovers can again come out on top.
Moyle Rovers.
A repeat of last year’s final as Castletown Geoghegan look to make it fourth time lucky but Raharney should have the edge once more.
Raharney
The Roundwood men have to be complimented for getting to this stage but Baltinglass will be forewarned about them.
Baltinglass