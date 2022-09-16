Cork PSFC talking points: 21 seasons and counting for Rosscarbery's centurion 

Rosscarbery’s centurion

Where else could we start but with the Carbery Rangers centurion. Last Sunday week against St Finbarr’s, the evergreen John Hayes - we hope he doesn’t take offence to such a description - came off the bench in the 49th minute to make his 100th championship appearance for the West Cork club.

The journey - for it has been some journey - began in a 2002 Carbery JAFC first-round game against Gabriel Rangers. The contributor of two points that afternoon, he hasn’t stopped scoring since.

Across 21 championship seasons, during which the club climbed from the junior ranks all the way to the top of the senior ladder in 2016, Hayes has kicked a scarcely believable 27 goals and 451 points. His consistency and his worth to the club is further evidenced by the fact that he started all bar seven of those 100 championship games.

Tomorrow’s quarter-final against Nemo Rangers, should the 37-year-old see action, will be championship appearance number 101. And what better way to mark it than with successful passage to an eighth county senior semi-final and first in four years.

Carbery renaissance long overdue

Staying below in beautiful West Cork, the Carbery division is making a first appearance at the quarter-final stage of the county championship since 2014.

For a barony of its size and all the talent contained within, eight years is an unacceptably long time spent away from Cork’s top table. Indeed, such was the division’s plummeting graph for most of that eight-year period that this season’s Round 1 win over Imokilly in early June was their first championship victory since May 2017.

Organisation of the divisional set-up and buy-in from players is much improved on recent years, while they are also benefiting from the form of two men - Brian O’Driscoll and Ruairí Deane - determined to earn recalls to the Cork football panel.

Having managed to secure themselves a quarter-final draw that doesn’t contain either Castlehaven or Nemo Rangers, this renaissance could well run for another fortnight at least.

A three-horse championship

But irrespective of whoever emerges from tomorrow evening’s Ballincollig-Carbery quarter-final, of which there is consensus will be the closest of the weekend’s three quarter-finals, can anybody make a plausible argument for there being a county champion that isn’t the Barrs, Castlehaven, or Nemo?

Moreover, can anybody make a plausible argument for a county final that won’t be contested by two of this three?

From very early on in this year’s championship, it was evident that the race for the Andy Scannell Cup was confined to three thoroughbreds. The openness that exists in the premier senior hurling championship, where more than half the 12 clubs rightly see themselves as viable contenders, just isn’t there on the football side of the house.

So, while a sense of inevitability might linger over a good portion of the championship, it will give way, we hope, to at least two cracking games at the tail end of proceedings. The first of those should be a third successive semi-final meeting between the Haven and the Barrs, the previous two instalments having required penalties, with the winners moving on to face Nemo in the decider.

Are we being premature in pinning our colours to the mast? Don’t think so.

Is there another surprise in Mallow?

We mean absolutely no disrespect to Mallow in so openly backing Castlehaven to come through the second of tomorrow’s quarter-final double bill.

For Keith Moynihan’s charges, this weekend represents bonus territory. The surprise package of the 2022 championship, there was nobody who called last year’s Senior A champions winning their first two group games, against Ballincollig and Valley Rovers, and sewing up knockout involvement with a round to spare.

Shane Merritt and Mattie Taylor make theirs one of the stronger half-back lines remaining in the championship, while further up, Ryan Harkin and Seán McDonnell have been holding their own in the top flight.

We are reminded of the sizable fright 2020 Senior A champions Éire Óg gave the Barrs in last year’s quarter-final. Over to you, Mallow.

Dual clubs are tied in victory - and defeat

Semi-finalists in both codes, St Finbarr’s stand as the perfect example of how two teams with a decent crossover of dual players can feed off each other from one weekend to the next. Any winning mentality is rarely exclusive to just one or the other, both reap its benefits.

The same, unfortunately, applies to a losing run. The rot will nearly always spread.

Tomorrow’s premier senior relegation play-off brings together two dual clubs who have struggled in the big and small ball this year.

Éire Óg, who have around eight players starting on both their hurling and football teams, last weekend staved off relegation to the Intermediate A hurling grade, while Newcestown, who have roughly 11 dual starters, finished bottom of their group in the Senior A hurling grade.

If a rising tide lifts all boats, then a falling one leaves them at a low ebb.