Cork park plans to introduce ‘hybrid’ grade

Cork GAA have parked attempts to introduce a hybrid decoupling model at U18 level.

Cork GAA bosses were exploring the possibility of returning U18 as the minor age-grade in the county and allowing a “halfway house” decoupling whereby clubs in the lower grades would be allowed call on U18 players for adult competitions, but the clubs in the top grades would not.

Following communication with Croke Park, Cork CEO Kevin O’Donovan told last night’s county board meeting that they have had to shelve the issue for the moment.

“There cannot be a Cork byelaw on this. The other option then is seek a derogation whereby we work outside general rule,” O’Donovan explained.

“However, the advice we received from Croke Park is that they have an age-grade sub-committee looking at this for next year’s Congress. So the chances of Cork getting that derogation while Croke Park are currently considering the very rule is slim and none.

“We wouldn’t get a deviation from rule when the rule is in flux at the moment.”

Killeagh delegate Damien Irwin said Killeagh’s preference is to decouple completely for all U18 players. Irwin stressed the importance of an U18 competition “because if we don’t the drift away from the GAA will be significant. We will have 17-year-olds, not quite ready for adult, who will go to college and not come back”.

Meanwhile, the backroom team of new Cork senior football manager John Cleary was confirmed, his four selectors — James Loughrey, Mícheál Ó Cróinín, Barry Corkery, and Ray Keane — having previously served in the backroom team of outgoing manager Kevin Ricken. Des Cullinane, a selector under Ricken, has stepped down.

New Cork U20 hurling manager Ben O’Connor and his selectors group of Ger O’Regan, Ronan Curran, Terence McCarthy, and Anthony Nash were also ratified.

It was confirmed at last night’s meeting that should any dual club reach county finals in both codes, then there will be a gap of two weeks between their finals.

Ballinhassig delegate John O’Sullivan said the club was disappointed that their PIHC semi-final, against Inniscarra, was the sole semi-final at PIHC, SAHC, or PSHC level not to be scheduled at Páirc Uí Chaoimh the weekend after next. Their game instead goes ahead at Cloughduv.

Elsewhere, it was confirmed Cork’s Games Development manager Kevin O’Callaghan, who has worked for the county board since 2007, has left the post to take up the role of MTU Cork GAA administrator. The latter role was held by Keith Ricken who has now moved into a new position in the college.

“He had the biggest task anyone could take on in the GAA, and he did it admirably when you see the transformation in structures in that time.” O’Donovan about O’Callaghan.

Commenting on the 78 refugees resident at Páirc Uí Chaoimh, O’Donovan said the licence agreement runs for four weeks, concluding on Friday week, September 23. “There was a major deficit in accommodation... It is a community gesture.”