Who's fooling who? Is it time for GAA to embrace squad numbers?

Cork football selector Des Cullinane says the evidence supporting the need for squad numbers at both club and county level has never been greater.

Cullinane was a member of the Hurling 2020 group that proposed their introduction for the 2015 Liam MacCarthy Cup only for Central Council to later reject the recommendation.

But in light of the increasing numbers of late changes being made to teams, sometimes due to injuries occurring after the Thursday morning deadline for counties to release their championship teams to Croke Park, Cullinane believes it should become a reality.

“We had our own experiences this year where we were announcing a panel on a Tuesday or a Wednesday and you’d hope the 26 would stay as it was but number 25 could change as easily as number 15. That seems to be happening an awful lot.

“It would make sense to have squad numbers. If you go over to a Premier League match, there is no team at the back of any match programme, just the players and their numbers. It’s got to the stage now in the GAA where you have to ask why even bring out a programme.

"It doesn’t help the media or the general public when they’re bringing out programmes that are totally irrelevant.

“Clubs now are mimicking counties by starting fellas who aren’t named to start and I don’t know who is fooling who. A squad numbers system would be simpler, say 40 players getting assigned one at the start of the year but then for some 40 may be too many players to give gear.”

Cullinane’s remarks come in the wake of a club intermediate football championship game in Donegal this past weekend where Buncrana made 22 numerical changes to the squad they provided for the match programme.

In their proposal, the Hurling 2020 group had highlighted management attempts to hoodwink the opposition with erroneous line-ups. It read: “One of the growing issues in Gaelic Games at Senior level over the last 15 years is the issuing of dummy teams, ie where a team announced in the lead-up to the game is then materially different in positional and personnel sense when the game takes place.”

Concerns about the Thursday deadline have also been raised by the likes of Limerick manager John Kiely who was faced with a number of injuries to his declared panel the Friday before July’s All-Ireland final against Kilkenny.

“Someone give me a logical explanation as to why that has to be the case,” he said afterwards. “Why couldn't we possibly add two more players on Friday night, Saturday morning, Sunday morning to the squad. If two, three, four, whatever number were unavailable. Why? Because it's written in the rulebook.”

It was also on the basis of promotion and lack of identity that the Hurling 2020 group put forward the idea of squad numbers. “The new rules being proposed by Central Council to combat these trends will be viewed by the Hurling 2020 committee with interest. Since the introduction of the rule ensuring all players are required to wear helmets, it is becoming more difficult to recognise players. As a committee, we would propose the introduction of squad numbers beginning with the 2015 Liam MacCarthy Cup competition.

“At the beginning of the Championship, each player would be allocated a number. The player would then keep that number for the remainder of the Championship, helping supporters to associate the number with the player as the more successful team’s progress.

“Along with assisting with the identification of our top players, it would also add a new promotional vehicle as supporters - young and old – would seek to get their favourite player’s jersey, complete with squad number.”