Willie Maher ratified as new Laois hurling boss

The 43-year-old guided his native Tipperary’s minors to an All-Ireland title 10 years ago and was a selector alongside Ken Hogan when the county claimed an U21 All-Ireland title in 2010
NEW MAN IN: Willie Maher. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Mon, 12 Sep, 2022 - 19:44
John Fogarty

Willie Maher has been ratified as the new Laois senior hurling boss.

In a statement this evening, the board’s executive confirmed: “Laois GAA are delighted to announce that Willie Maher's name was submitted to the Laois GAA Executive by the Hurling selection committee tonight for the position of Senior Hurling Manager and was ratified accordingly.” The Irish Examiner reported last month that the Ballingarry man was a strong contender to take over from Seamus “Cheddar” Plunkett who who stepped down in June after serving a second spell in charge.

The 43-year-old guided his native Tipperary’s minors to an All-Ireland title 10 years ago and was a selector alongside Ken Hogan when the county claimed an U21 All-Ireland title in 2010.

He was also a selector with Derek McGrath in Waterford in 2014 and brought Cuala to Dublin SHC titles in 2019 and ‘20 having been a coach to Dublin’s minors alongside manager Shay Boland in the late 2000s.

Maher, the Premier County’s 1996 All-Ireland winning minor captain, is currently in charge of Bennettsbridge and was a coach and selector with them last year.

