'It is just being conscious as to where I might add value' - Sherlock on future managerial plans 

Jason Sherlock has insisted that he is in no rush to become an inter-county manager despite initially emerging as the favourite to replace Seamus McEnaney in Monaghan.

The 1995 All-Ireland winner, a key part of Jim Gavin's coaching setup during Dublin's five-in-a-row success, was reportedly interviewed for the Farney vacancy last month having earlier appeared to exit the race.

Monaghan remain managerless and on the hunt for a replacement for McEnaney though Sherlock said that he isn't interested in re-entering the race.

Speaking at the launch of Sport Ireland's 'Workout What Works for You' campaign, Sherlock maintained that he isn't chasing an inter-county role either.

Asked if he plans to get into inter-county management, Sherlock said: "Not necessarily. We all experience things and I have been very lucky to have experienced a lot in the GAA, both as a player and as a coach, so from my perspective it's about trying to explore what will work for me or where I might add value as well.

"I have a big interest in the GAA, I have not been involved (coaching) since I finished up with Dublin in 2019 so I'm always going to be open to explore getting involved in certain capacities.

"So from my perspective, it's not necessarily having the ambition to be a manager or to be with a county, it is just being conscious as to where I might add value."

Sherlock confirmed that he 'explored' the Monaghan opportunity and shook his head when asked if he'd had any second thoughts since exiting the race.

"No, as I say, I explored about getting involved and it wasn't working out for me and that is as far as I have gone in the process. I genuinely hope it works out for the players and also the supporters and officials.

"I have been fortunate over the years to be sounded out and asked about certain things so I would have the height of respect for them, in terms of coaching against them, playing against them in the noughties.

"And if you look at their last league game against Dublin, it gave you a sense of where potentially they could be so when you are asked about something like that, I obviously wanted to do it a service but their record speaks for itself in terms of where they are currently in Gaelic football."

Sherlock, ex-Westmeath manager Brendan Hackett and outgoing Monaghan minor boss Mark Counihan were all reportedly interviewed for the role. Sherlock declined to go into detail about why things didn't work out for him.

"I suppose I'm kind of conscious that there's still a process going on," he said. "It's fair to say that certainly it was something I explored and the one thing I would say is that from anyone I met from a Monaghan perspective, both players, officials, people that had been connected with Monaghan GAA in the past, or relative past, they all care about Monaghan deeply and I personally would like to see them progress."

On Kerry, who defeated Dublin in the All-Ireland semi-final, Sherlock spoke about the stardom enjoyed by David Clifford and compared it with his own rise to prominence as a player in 1995.

"I'd like to think that David might have a support network around him that might assist him. When I was playing, we didn't start the league until the next year so there was literally no contact with anyone from a Dublin GAA perspective until the next year, whereas I'm sure the day, or pretty much the week after the All-Ireland, he (Clifford) had some connection with his management team in terms of preparing for what he was going to encounter."

*Former Dublin Footballer Jason Sherlock was speaking as an ambassador for Sport Ireland’s ‘Workout What Works for You’ campaign. This campaign is encouraging and supporting men over 45 to be more active and increase their daily physical activity. For tips on getting more active, go to sportireland.ie/workout