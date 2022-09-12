Breen fires Na Piarsaigh into Limerick semis

Limerick SHC

Na Piarsaigh are the first team to book their place in the Limerick SHC semi-finals following a comprehensive 2-20 to 0-13 win over Adare.

Two first half goals from Adrian Breen set Na Piarsaigh on their way to their fourth victory in four games.

Adare remain bottom of Group 1 ahead of their final group game against Patrickswell next weekend but could still reach a quarter-final with a win from that fixture.

Breen and John Fitzgibbon swapped scores early on but two each from Kevin Downes and William Henn helped the City side 0-6 to 0-1 lead after 11 minutes.

Conor Boylan, Peter Casey and Kieran Kennedy also raised white flags before Breen fired in his first goal midway through the first half.

Na Piarsaigh continued to dominate proceedings with Breen’s second goal 10 minutes before half time helping them to a 2-15 to 0-7 half time advantage.

They eased off in the second half but still had plenty in the tank to come away with a 13-point winning margin.

It was a much tighter affair in the other Group 1 game on Saturday evening with a Patrick Cummins goal six minutes into added time seeing Doon to a 2-19 to 1-21 victory over Patrickswell.

Points from Calvin Carroll and Diarmaid Byrnes looked to have won it for ‘The Well’ but Doon’s half back found a bit of magic to turn the game in Doon’s favour.

They now move onto six points, level with Kilmallock, ahead of their winner take all clash in the final round. A victory would put either side into the semi-final.

It was nip and tuck from the off with Doon edging the opening quarter to hold a 0-7 to 0-6 advantage.

However, that lead was soon at six points with Cormac Ryan and Darragh O’Donovan scoring points and Pat Ryan then helping himself to the opening goal.

Aaron Gillane soon had Patrickswell back in the game with a goal from a free which ushered in a mini comeback. The Limerick sharpshooter hit 1-7 in the opening half to leave the score at 1-12 apiece.

It was more of the same in the second half with Carroll and Byrnes seemingly giving Patrickswell the upper hand only for Cummins to intervene with the game winning goal.

In Group 2, Kildimo-Pallaskenry moved onto six points after a 1-27 to 1-14 victory over Blackrock. As a result, ‘The Rockies’ are relegated to the Premier Intermediate grade for 2023.

Ten points from county star Kyle Hayes was the highlight for a Kildimo-Pallaskenry outfit that are only off the top spot by virtue of an inferior scoring difference to near neighbours Ballybrown.

As well as Hayes’ heroics, goalkeeper John Chawke also top billed with a penalty save and a goal from a penalty in the second half.

Kildimo-Pallaskenry were in firm control leading by nine at half time and that dominance continued after the break with Hayes leading the charge.

That lead was at 10 when Chawke made the stop from a Jimmy Quilty penalty 11 minutes from full time.

Hayes had already reached double figures by the time Chawke stepped up for his goal with 57 minutes played.

Quilty did manage to find a way past Chawke in added time with a 21-metre free but Blackrock’s faith was long sealed by that stage.

In the final round of Group 2 fixtures, Ballybrown play South Liberties, Kildimo-Pallaskenry take on Garryspillane, while Mungret St Paul’s meet Blackrock.

Ballybrown and Kildimo-Pallaskenry are favourites to reach the quarter-finals and get promoted but South Liberties, Garryspillane and Mungret St Paul’s also have a chance of finishing in the top two.