Clarecastle condemned to  relegation fight

Twelve-time champions Clarecastle have been plunged into the relegation mire for the second successive season as they crashed to their third defeat of this year’s Clare SHC campaign in the biggest match of the concluding weekend of the round-robin stage of the championship.

With the eight quarter-finalists all but complete prior to a ball being pucked in the final group games, save Newmarket-on-Fergus being confirmed as the last team through when Feakle failed to win by a cricket score over neighbours Whitegate, most interest centred on Clarecastle’s tie with Broadford in Cusack Park on Sunday.

For the victors, a win would ensure safety in the senior championship ranks for 2023 and a Senior B competition to look forward to in the coming weeks, for the loser it was into the relegation dogfight along with Whitegate, Scariff and Smith O’Briens of Killaloe.

That is Clarecastle's fate after a tense contest, with Broadford being full value for a 0-13 to 0-9 win as they eased away from the Magpies in the second half. The sides were locked at 0-5 apiece at the break — Diarmuid O’Brien and Niall O’Farrell were the scoring mainstays for the East Clare side, while Bobby Duggan’s frees ensured the Magpies went in on level terms.

However, there was no denying Broadford’s superiority on the turnover with points by O’Farrell and Stiofáin McMahon in the early stages putting a marker down and from there they kicked on for what was a comfortable win as Clarecastle were left to rue a disallowed goal by James Doherty that could have saved them.

Neighbours Sixmilebridge and Cratloe, both of whom had already advanced to the quarter-final stage with a game to spare, enjoyed contrasting fortunes in the final round. On Saturday, championship favourites Sixmilebridge thundered to a 3-18 to 0-18 win over Clonlara in Shannon.

Despite resting key players such as Cathal Malone and Jamie Shanahan the Sean Stack trained ‘Bridge looked very impressive with a brace of Shane Golden goals and another from Brian Corry proving the difference.

They led by 1-8 to 0-9 at the break but then really opened up in the second half to ensure that Clonlara’s disappointing championship campaign ground to a shuddering halt on the back of this nine-point reverse.

O’Callaghan’s Mills edged Cratloe in a thriller in Sixmilebridge on Sunday, even if it was too little too late to advance to the knockout stages. Cratloe needed goals from Podge Collins and Cathal McInerney to be only 0-14 to 2-7 adrift at half-time. However, in the second half goals by Cormac Murphy and Colm Cleary helped the Mills kick on for a deserved 2-25 to 3-17 win.

The final game of the round in Group 1 saw East Clare rivals Whitegate and Feakle share the spoils 1-23 apiece in Tulla. It did both teams little good — Feakle needed an unlikely 33-point win to advance to the quarter-final, while Whitegate were still in the relegation battle no matter what the result.