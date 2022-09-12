Relentless Gunners join the pantheon

Waterford SHC Final: Ballygunner 2-11 Mount Sion 0-8

In wind, rain and shine, Ballygunner have invariably saved their best for finals. Here in Walsh Park, they joined a pantheon of Waterford hurling greats in a deluge but at this stage they themselves are a force of nature.

One hundred points was their aggregate margin of victory for the last eight deciders and while their latest display was more artisan because it had to be you wonder just how much they would have cleared Mount Sion in better conditions.

For the second weekend in a row, they held their opponents to four points from play. Fourty-four minutes of action had been played by the time Mount Sion scored the first of them. And as was the case against Roanmore in the semi-final, Stephen O’Keeffe’s sheet stayed clean. Thrice, he was called on to keep out strikes and each time he stood impervious.

An individual performance as resolute and convincing as this will again prompt tongues to wag about a potential return to the Waterford set-up. O’Keeffe stepped away from inter-county after the 2020 All-Ireland final loss to Limerick and what has most certainly been the Déise’s loss is Ballygunner’s gain. Not only that, he seems perfectly content with his lot but the sting of his absence lingers. Outside of Eoin Murphy and Nickie Quaid there isn’t a better goalkeeper in the country.

It was his club-mate and old county team-mate Peter Hogan’s sizzling 52nd-minute goal that crowned this record-equalling ninth consecutive Waterford senior title and made a charade of a Mount Sion comeback. For all but one of the scores John Meaney’s side managed in the second half, Ballygunner had a response.

“I don’t think we ever panicked,” said Ballygunner manager Darragh O’Sullivan. “They brought it back to four and there was no panic or frustration but that comes with experience and we have been through a lot together, all of us. They understand what’s important is the next ball, trying to get in the right place and get a bit of shape back and do what we do.”

Trailing 1-5 to 0-3 at the break, Mount Sion were never permitted to string together scores. Hogan’s goal followed what seemed to be a typically inspirational point from Austin Gleeson, the result of a solo he had begun on his own 45-metre line. Yet from O’Keeffe’s puck-out, Hogan broke from a scramble and finished high to the net in emphatic style.

For all their dominance early doors, Ballygunner’s play was stilted. A scoreable free in the 10th minute was taken quickly by Pauric Mahony but Patrick Fitzgerald’s shot was easily smothered. Too often forwards played short instead of shooting and while the wind facing them was strong the hunt for goals seemed a little optimistic in the wet conditions.

O’Sullivan admitted they were on the greedy side. “When we look back at it, we weren’t as clinical as we could have been. We had given the instruction to take the score, don’t try and force the goal.

“We do go after goals obviously but today wasn’t the day to go for goals. Today was the day to keep the scoreboard ticking over and take as much momentum out of Mount Sion. We should have been more up at half-time if you look back and Mount Sion came back at us strong then."

All the same, Ballygunner were two points to the good when Mount Sion were awarded a penalty in the 14th minute. Referee Thomas Walsh allowed the play to develop after Jamie Gleeson was caught high by Barry Coughlan who was booked for the professional foul. Goalkeeper O’Keeffe dealt with Gleeson’s shot as he did his elder sibling Austin’s penalty strike.

Austin Gleeson did follow up with a long-range free to open Mount Sion’s account but their last line was breached from the next puck-out, Mikey Mahony fielding beautifully and setting up his brother Pauric for a tidy goal.

Ballygunner were nearly in for another green flag when Conor Sheahan’s run split Mount Sion’s defence in the 23rd minute but the move broke down. After O’Keeffe pulled down a Martin O’Neill point attempt, Dessie Hutchinson added his second of the game to put the All-Ireland champions five points up.

Aussie Gleeson’s placed balls were Mount Sion’s only scores in the opening half but he mishit one on the half-hour mark from close range. With four between the teams in the 37th minute, Alan Kirwan struck for the net yet O’Keeffe would not be beaten.

There were guts in a lot of what Mount Sion did. Owen Whelan strove to win ball and set up his fellow forwards in space but more than bravery was required to fell these giants of Waterford hurling.

Scorers for Ballygunner: Pauric Mahony (1-4, 0-4 frees); P. Hogan (1-1); D. Hutchinson, B. O’Keeffe (0-2 each); M. Mahony, K. Mahony (0-1 each).

Scorers for Mount Sion: A. Gleeson (0-5, 4 frees); E. Curran, O. Whelan, Martin O’Neill (0-1 each).

BALLYGUNNER: S. O’Keeffe; I. Kenny (j-c), B. Coughlan, T. Foley; R. Power, Philip Mahony, S. O’Sullivan; C. Sheahan, P. Leavey; M. Mahony, Pauric Mahony, P. Hogan; D. Hutchinson (j-c), K. Mahony, P. Fitzgerald.

Subs: B. O’Keeffe for P. Fitzgerald (43); T. O’Sullivan for K. Mahony, J. Foley for Pauric Mahony (both 59); D. O’Keeffe for C. Sheahan, B. O’Sullivan for R. Power (both 60+3).

MOUNT SION: I. O’Regan; M. Daykin, L. O’Brien, P.J. Fanning; Martin F. O’Neill, S. O’Neill, B. Flanagan; S. Roche, E. Curran; A. Gleeson (c), O. Whelan, A. Kirwan; Martin O’Neill, J. Meaney, J. Gleeson.

Subs: J. Kennedy for J. Meaney (h-t); D. Butler for J. Gleeson (41); P. Penkert for E. Curran (53); D. Power for B. Flanagan (60+1).

Referee: T. Walsh (Modeligo)