Youthful Barrs take another important step on their journey

St Finbarr’s 0-22 Douglas 0-18

St Finbarr’s won’t care that this was not an overly convincing showing. They won’t care that the intervention of the crossbar was required to preserve their lead in second-half injury-time.

For a team infused with as much youth as this Barr’s side, there is growth, there is learning, and there is development with every step they take deeper into the championship. And so while their performance yesterday mixed the silken with the stuttering, most important is that they are still standing as the race for Cork hurling honours narrows to four.

In essence, they’ll have another day out to grow and learn some more, and to again show off their very obvious if not fully refined wares.

The balance to Ger Cunningham’s team and the spread of young talent that has transitioned fairly seamlessly from underage to adult level is reflected in a Barr’s teamsheet containing nine different scorers. All bar one – second-half substitute Sam Cunningham - chipped in with at least two points.

Of the 17 Barrs players used, eight are aged 21 or younger. And only one of that eight - sub Ciaran Doolan - didn’t end up among the scorers. That the other seven did, accounting for 0-17 of their 0-22 total, shows the extent to which they are leaning on their younger members.

Mind you, it was the crossbar they were leaning on in the second minute of second-half injury-time.

Trailing by 0-21 to 0-18, Douglas were awarded a 20-metre free straight in front of the opposition posts. There was no question but Shane Kingston had to try for a green flag to revive his team’s fading quarter-final challenge.

Despite no run up, the Cork senior got tremendous power behind his shot, a strike that rattled the crossbar. The rebound, met by the stick of Alan Cadogan, flashed narrowly wide.

Absorbing the let off, the Barr’s went back up the field and stretched their lead out to a result-securing four points courtesy of Conor Cahalane. This city derby win returns the club to the semi-finals of the Cork hurling championship for the first time since 2019 and positions them one hour from a first county final appearance in 29 years.

In a game that was level on 11 occasions, the decisive burst was the six unanswered points the Barr’s reeled off between the 45th and 58th minute. The providers, as ever, were those of a younger vintage, namely the two Cunningham brothers, Sam and Ben, Jack Cahalane, Brian Hayes, Padraig Buggy, and Conor Cahalane.

Douglas, having led 0-17 to 0-15 entering the final quarter, went scoreless between the 44th and 60th minute. An unforgivably long drought, particularly at that point in proceedings.

The defeat represented a third year in succession that Douglas have failed to clear the quarter-final hurdle.

Not for the first time, there was an over reliance on Shane Kingston and Alan Cadogan to carry the fight up front. The pair rose 13 white flags between them. They needed more support than they got, a definite source of regret on the Douglas side given the Barr’s defence was unsure of itself at times.

The Barr’s had led 0-12 to 0-10 at the break, and although the interval gap was only two - hardly a game deciding margin - a definite turning point in that first period was Shane Kingston’s decision to go for goal from a 20-metre free on 23 minutes.

Douglas had hit three-in-a-row to move 0-9 to 0-8 in front prior to Kingston’s free, with the expectation being that he would make it four on the bounce and double their lead.

His unsuccessful goal attempt, and a similarly unsuccessful point attempt by his brother Conor in the same play, handed the initiative back to the Barr’s. Ger Cunningham’s charges gladly accepted such, reeling off four-in-a-row of their own through Brian Hayes (0-2), Ben Cunningham (free), and William Buckley to leave the scoreboard reading 0-12 to 0-9 in their favour.

Also on target for the winners in the first half was the excellent Cork U20 duo of half-back Ben O’Connor and midfielder Ethan Twomey.

Newtownshandrum await in the semis.

Scorers for St Finbarr’s: B Cunningham (0-5, 0-3 frees, 0-1 ‘65); B Hayes, P Buggy (0-3 each); B O’Connor, W Buckley, E Twomey, C Cahalane, J Cahalane (0-2 each); S Cunningham (0-1).

Scorers for Douglas: S Kingston (0-8, 0-3 frees, 0-3 ‘65s); A Cadogan (0-5); E Dolan (0-2); C O’Donovan, C Kingston, D Harte (0-1 each).

St Finbarr’s: S Hurley; J Burns, C Walsh, E Keane; B Hennessy, D Cahalane, B O’Connor; E Twomey, C Cahalane; P Buggy, W Buckley, B Cunningham; E Finn, B Hayes, J Cahalane.

Subs: C Doolan for Buckley (46); S Cunningham for Finn (55).

Douglas: D Maher; D Murphy, S Donnegan, M Howell; E Cadogan, M Harrington, C O’Donovan; C Kingston, S Moylan; D Harte, S Kingston, E Dolan; M O’Connor, A Cadogan, N Hartnett.

Subs: C Baldwin for Harte (19); N Walsh for Donnegan (47); B Hartnett for O’Connor (49).

Referee: C McAllister.