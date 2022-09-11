Galway SFC: Cooke stars as Moycullen trounce Tuam Stars

Peter Cooke, who wasn’t part of Galway’s run to the All-Ireland final as he was working in the United States, showed what Padraic Joyce’s men missed as he turned in a man-of-the-match display as Moycullen trounced Tuam Stars by 0-15 to 0-6 in a game that both sides went into with maximum points from three matches.

Cooke, whose work is continuing to see him being largely based in the United States, dominated midfield and crowned a superb display with three points from distance and a long-range free.

It remains to be seen if a way can be found for Cooke to be part of Joyce’s 2023 plans but for now he is hoping to lead the way for Moycullen, having missed out on their historic maiden county title two years ago as he was in the United States.

Tuam Stars, the most prolific winners of the Galway title but without a success since 1994, were disappointing. Former Galway captain Gary O’Donnell edged then 0-3 to 0-1 in front after 14 minutes but they didn’t score again for over half an hour and by then Moycullen were out of sight with Cooke leading the way.

Champions Mountbellew/Moylough are the only other side with a perfect start as they chalked up their fourth victory with an impressive 1-16 to 0-6 over triumph over Bearna.

The holders never looked back once county player Patrick Kelly got his fifth goal of the campaign after 19 minutes which pushed them 1-3 to 0-1 in front and they just pulled away after that with an impressive array of points.

Val Daly’s side, who won their fifth title last season, look like the team to beat again this year and they have sailed into the quarter-finals with four decisive wins.

The final round of games will decide the quarter-finalists with a lot of teams still in contention — the top two in each of the three groups will qualify along with the two best teams who finish third.

Killannin’s hopes of being in the mix ended with a 3-10 to 2-10 loss to Claregalway when two goals from former county player Patrick Sweeney wasn’t enough to prevent a third loss.

Danny Cummins, Conor Flaherty and Nathan Grainger got the goals for a Claregalway side who chalked up their third win, with Young Footballer of the Year nominee Jack Glynn going forward from defence to be among their scorers.

Caherlistrane drew for the second time and needed a later point from Oisin O’Brien to finish 0-10 apiece with St Michael’s. They remain in contention on four points, with St Michael’s on five points.

Leitir Móir also drew for a second time thanks to a late point from Dylan Seoighe snatching a 0-9 to 1-6 draw after Cian Monaghan had given Oughterard an early boost with a goal.

A Frankie Burke goal just after half-time and a point from Damien Comer sent Annaghdown on their way to their second win after they turned around level with An Cheatrú Rua before winning by 1-11 to 0-10.

All Star and Player of the Year nominee Cillian McDaid led the way as a Monivea/Abbey side managed by his father Garvan finally got their first win after three narrow losses. Milltown led by 1-5 to 0-6 at the interval thanks to a Mark Hehir goal before McDaid set up Eoin Blade for a goal and then hit the net twice himself as they ran out 3-10 to 1-9 winners.

John O’Mahony’s Salthill/Knocknacarra bounced back from their first loss to Monivea/Abbey by defeating city rivals St James’ by 1-15 to 0-11. Tomo Culhane and Rob Finnerty, both of whom missed gilt-edged goal chances before the break, kicked 0-11 between them and fellow county player Cathal Sweeney wrap up the win with a late goal.