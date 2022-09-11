Tipp SHC: J K Brackens and Clonoulty make quarter-finals

J K Brackens caused a major upset in the Tipperary senior hurling championship when they staged a dramatic last quarter rally to oust Nenagh Eire Og 3-17 to 1-19 in the preliminary quarter-final at Semple Stadium.

A fancied Nenagh Eire Og side looked to be cruising as they led by seven points (1-13 to 0-9) approaching the three quarter stage but J K Brackens, who some weeks back won the Mid division senior hurling title for the first time, called on all the fighting qualities that had earned them that initial success, to turn this game around in the closing stages.

With Mikey Heffernan deadly accurate from frees and Jake Morris a constant threat in attack, Nenagh had a goal from James Mackey after 19 minutes for a 1-4 to 0-2 lead and they went on to have a 1-9 to 0-7 advantage at the end of a scrappy first half. Nenagh were 1-13 to 0-9 clear when Andrew Ormonde was set up by Paddy Cadell for a Brackens goal that brought them to life after 43 minutes.

Brackens were still 3 points behind when Shane Bourke swooped for their second goal after 55 minutes to level 2-13 to 1-16. Further points from Shane Doyle, and Lyndon Fairbrother (2) to James Mackey’s effort for Nenagh had Brackens ahead 2-16 to 1-17 in injury time. Twice Mikey Heffernan pointed for Nenagh book-ending a Andrew Ormonde point for Brackens but Shane Bourke set the seal on the Templemore win with a cracking goal off an Ormonde pass in the 64th minute.

It was a huge win for Brackens. Lyndon Fairbrother pointed ten frees, Andrew Ormonde who scored 1-3, and Shane Bourke who notched 2-2 along with Conor Cadell, Neil Quinlan, and Shanae Doyle who all had big games as Brackens reached this stage of the championship for the first time.

There was high drama at the conclusion of the second preliminary quarter-final also as Clonoulty-Rossmore pipped Thurles Sarsfields 1-18 to 1-16, a controversial injury time penalty goal for Clonoulty the decisive score.

This was a contest that could have gone either way. Sarsfields opened well to be 0-4 to 0-1 ahead after 6 minutes but a purple patch for Clonoulty saw them hit six unanswered points for a 0-9 to 0-5 lead after 20 minutes. Sarsfields regained some lost ground coming to half-time but Clonoulty were still 0-10 to 0-8 in front at the break.

A Paddy Creedon goal for Sarsfields inside twenty seconds of resuming put Sarsfields in front and they went four points clear by the 35th minute. Back came Clonoulty to level at the start of the last quarter (0-16 to 1-13) and the sides were still locked together facing into injury time when Tommy Ryan was adjudged by referee Peter Carrol, after consultation with his umpires, to have been fouled and a penalty awarded which Stephen Ferncombe netted.

Clonoulty then lost Ronan Heffernan to a second yellow card but although Aidan McCormack pointed a free, time ran out on Sarsfields and the traumatic Clonouty campaign continues as they take their place in the quarter-finals.

It was an emotional win for the West division champions in which Cathal Bourke, who scored five points, was outstanding. Enda Heffernan, Mikey Ryan, Ciaran Quirke, Ronan Heffernan, and Jack Ryan also made important contributions.

It was a disappointing end to a Sarsfields campaign marred by injuries to key players though Ronan Maher came on in attack near the finish. Aidan McCormack and Paddy Creedon were the main threat in attack. David Corbett, Jack Derby Conor Stakelum and Stephen Cahill were others to shine for them.

The last eight in the championship are – Loughmore-Castleiney (holders), Kiladangan, Toomevara, Clonoulty-Rossmore, J K Brackens, Drom-Inch, Kilruane MacDonaghs and Upperchurch-Drombane.