Kerry SFC: Geaney’s goal poaching the key as Dingle gain revenge on Spa 

Dingle 4-10 Spa 1-6

Two sides who reached the club championship semi-finals, Spa and Dingle, met in Killorglin.

After another cracking contest, it was Dingle who gained revenge for their opening round Club Championship loss to the Killarney side.

It was a fiery encounter and referee Daniel Clifford had to work hard to keep a lid on things but overall it was Dingle and the Geaney family who got the crucial goals when it mattered most.

Spa, who were missing a number of regulars including Dara Moynihan probably shaded the opening quarter as they led 0-2 to 0-1 with points from Evan Cronin and Mike Foley while Paul Geaney converted a free.

Then in the 16th minute, Spa struck for a goal that was a result of the quick thinking of David Spillane who having taken a mark, took it quickly and blasted it to the Dingle net.

Temperatures were now at boiling point and it appeared to change the momentum in Dingle’s favour as they added four unanswered points from Dylan Geaney (2) and two Tom O’Sullivan frees but Shane Cronin powered forward to punch Spa 1-3 to 0-5 in front in the 28th minute.

Then after a Dylan Geaney point, came the crucial score of the half, when Paul Geaney was upended in the square for a penalty and Mikey Geaney drilled the ball low past James Devane as Dingle retired 1-6 to 1-3 in front.

Points from Billy O’Connor and Paul Geaney pushed Dingle five clear but Spa fought back with a Mike Foley free and points from Evan Cronin and Gary Vaughan and just three points separated the sides on the 40th minute.

But Dingle were now in control and in the 41st minute Mikey Geaney found Paul Geaney and he finished to the Spa net, leaving it 2-9 to 1-6.

Spa didn't score in the final quarter while Dingle with Mikey Geaney, Niall Geaney, Barry O’Sullivan and Matthew Flaherty to the fore added two more goals from Billy O’Connor and the aforementioned Niall Geaney and they eased to a thirteen-point win but its East Kerry net!

Scorers for DINGLE: P Geaney (1-2, 2fs), M Geaney (1-1, 1-0 pen), D Geaney (0-4), B O ’Connor (1-1), N Geaney (1-0), T O’Sullivan (0-2 frees).

Scorers for SPA: D Spillane (1-0 mark), E Cronin (2fs and M Foley (1fs) (0-2 each), S Cronin and G Vaughan (0-1 each).

SPA: J Devane; E O’Donoghue, D O’Donoghue, B Lynch; R Carroll, S Cronin , G Vaughan; L Kearney , C Spillane; M O’Donoghue , E Cronin, C Stack; C Tobin, M Foley, D Spillane.

Subs: E Fitzgerald for Conor Stack (32), L Spillane for Cian Tobin (40), Eoin Cronin for S Cronin (52), M Moynihan for C Spillane (59), T Cronin for G Vaughan (59) Referee: D Clifford (Laune Rangers)