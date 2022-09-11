Goals the difference as Crokes battle past St Kierans

DR CROKES 2-14 ST KIERANS 0-14

A dominant first half performance, backed up by two goals on the resumption, enabled Dr Crokes to make the perfect start to their Group 1 Kerry county SFC campaign with this six-point victory over a dogged St Kierans in Milltown.

Even without injured inter-county stars Gavin White and Micheal Burns, who won’t play any part in the Killarney club’s bid to get their hands back on the Bishop Moynihan Cup, Dr Crokes showed that they still have many strings to their bow, and can never be written off.

Playing their usual brand of open, clever football, with crisp passing and fast movement evident throughout, it was their work against the breeze in the opening half that held them in good stead, as they ended up retiring at the break with a four-point advantage (0-9 to 0-5).

Indeed, the winners had eight different scorers on the board in the first 30 minutes, with young guns like Neil O’Shea, Mark Fitzgerald, Tom Doyle and Cian McMahon all stepping up to the plate, and the excellent Michael Potts an inspirational and influential presence from start to finish.

St Kierans were bedevilled by turning over hard earned-possession, and things got worse for the divisional side at the outset of the second half when a stunning David Shaw delivery from deep was gathered, and then buried to the net by the lively flame-haired McMahon.

The Dr Crokes’ lead was at six-points (1-11 to 0-8) by the three-quarter stage, but St Kierans kept plugging away, with Brosna’s Walsh eventually taking his tally to 0-8 (0-5 from play), but a second goal for the Lewis Road men, rocketed to the net by experienced substitute Kieran O’Leary in the 57th minute, sealed victory for his side.

Dr Crokes, with Tony Brosnan also producing moments of magic, march on to Round 2 next weekend in good spirits while, despite the defeat, there was plenty of decent endeavour for St Kierans to digest. They aren’t out of the quarter-final mix just yet.

Scorers for Dr Crokes: C McMahon 1-2, T Brosnan 0-4 (0-2fs), K O’Leary 1-0, M Potts 0-2, F Fitzgerald, B Looney, M O’Shea, D Shaw, T Doyle, M Fitzgerald 0-1 each.

Scorers for St Kierans: P Walsh 0-8 (0-3fs), E Horan 0-2 (fs), P O’Connor, S Og O Ciardubhain (’45), B Leonard, J Walsh 0-1 each.

DR CROKES: S Murphy; J Payne, N O’Shea, M Fitzgerald; M Cooper, F Fitzgerald, M Potts; C O’Regan, D Shaw; E Looney, T Doyle, B Looney; T Brosnan, M O’Shea, C McMahon.

Subs: K O’Leary for Fitzgerald (42 mins), D Casey for B Looney (45 mins), C Fitzgerald for Cooper (54 mins), M Casey for McMahon (58 mins), B Fitzgerald for Payne (59 mins).

ST KIERANS: S Og O Ciardubhain; M Reidy, S Fitzmaurice, B Leonard; C Counihan, J Walsh, M Walsh; A Donoghue, L Brosnan; M Hickey, T Lynch, S Horan; P Walsh, P O’Connor, E Horan.

Subs: D O’Shea for Brosnan, inj (half-time), A Breen for Donoghue (45 mins), Seamus Brosnan for Counihan, inj (45 mins), C Brosnan for S Horan (45 mins), T Brick for Reidy (58 mins).

Referee: S Mulvihill (St Senans).