St Finbarr's advance to semis after seeing off Douglas

St Finbarr’s 0-22 Douglas 0-18

The width of the crossbar was crucial in returning St Finbarr’s to a first Cork hurling semi-final in three years.

Trailing by 0-21 to 0-18 in the second minute of second-half injury-time, Douglas were awarded a 20-metre free straight in front of the opposition posts, and there was no question but Shane Kingston had to try for a green flag to revive his team’s fading quarter-final challenge.

Despite no run up, Kingston got tremendous power behind the shot, his strike thumping against the City End crossbar and back into the square where Alan Cadogan’s whipped rebound flashed narrowly wide.

The Barrs absorbed the let off and a Conor Cahalane point not long after to stretch their advantage out to four sealed a deserving, if not massively convincing win for Ger Cunningham’s side.

The victory leaves the Barrs one hour from a first county final appearance in 29 years.

The balance to their team and the spread of young talent that has successfully transitioned from underage to adult level is reflected in a scoresheet containing nine different names. All bar one - sub Sam Cunningham - contributed at least two white flags.

In a quarter-final that lacked real urgency, the sides were level on 11 occasions.

The Barrs had led 0-12 to 0-10 at the break, seven different men in blue writing their name on the scoresheet. And although the gap was only two at half-time - hardly a game deciding margin - a definite turning point in that first period was Shane Kingston’s decision to go for goal with a 20-metre free on 23 minutes, a shot that was cleared off the line.

Douglas had hit three-in-a-row to move 0-9 to 0-8 in front prior to Kingston’s free, with the expectation being that the Cork senior would make it four on the bounce and double their lead.

His unsuccessful goal attempt, and a similarly unsuccessful point attempt by his brother Conor in the same play, handed the initiative back to the Barrs. Ger Cunningham’s charges gladly accepted such, reeling off four-in-a-row of their own through Brian Hayes, Ben Cunningham (0-2, one free), and William Buckley to leave the scoreboard reading 0-12 to 0-9 in their favour.

Also on target for the Barrs in the opening half was excellent half-back Ben O’Connor, who chipped in with a pair and was forever driving into the opposition half. For Douglas, Alan Cadogan was his usual busy self, thrice splitting the posts.

Douglas began the second half with three without reply from Shane Kingston’s stick to recapture the lead, a position they once again found themselves in heading into the final quarter (0-17 to 0-15).

Kingston’s free on 44 minutes to nudge them two clear was, however, to prove their last in 16 minutes, during which time their opponents threw over six-in-a-row from Ben Cunningham (free), his brother Sam, Padraig Buggy, the outstanding Ethan Twomey, and Jack and Conor Cahalane to establish a four-point advantage heading into injury-time.

It was an advantage the crossbar made sure stayed intact all the way to the finish line.

Scorers for St Finbarr’s: B Cunningham (0-5, 0-3 frees, 0-1 ‘65); B Hayes, P Buggy (0-3 each); B O’Connor, W Buckley, E Twomey, C Cahalane, J Cahalane (0-2 each); S Cunningham (0-1 each).

Scorers for Douglas: S Kingston (0-8, 0-3 frees, 0-3 ‘65s); A Cadogan (0-5); E Dolan (0-2); C O’Donovan, C Kingston, D Harte (0-1 each).

St Finbarr’s: S Hurley; J Burns, C Walsh, E Keane; B Hennessy, D Cahalane, B O’Connor; E Twomey, C Cahalane; P Buggy, W Buckley, B Cunningham; E Finn, B Hayes, J Cahalane.

Subs: C Doolan for Buckley (46); S Cunningham for Finn (55).

Douglas: D Maher; D Murphy, S Donnegan, M Howell; E Cadogan, M Harrington, C O’Donovan; C Kingston, S Moylan; D Harte, S Kingston, E Dolan; M O’Connor, A Cadogan, N Hartnett.

Subs: C Baldwin for Harte (19); N Walsh for Donnegan (47); B Hartnett for O’Connor (49).

Referee: C McAllister.