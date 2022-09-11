Kerry SFC: Kenmare given a fright by battling Shannon Rangers

Kenmare Shamrocks have started their Championship off in a high, defeating an under strength Shannon Rangers outfit who put it up to them in Killarney
KEY MAN: Kerry's Stephen O'Brien kicked five points for Kenmare. Pic: INPHO/Gary Carr

Sun, 11 Sep, 2022 - 16:47
Jordan Murphy, Fitzgerald Stadium

Kerry County Senior Football Championship Group 1 Round 1 

Kenmare Shamrocks 0-17 Shannon Rangers 1-10

Kenmare Shamrocks have started their Championship off in a high, defeating an under strength Shannon Rangers outfit in Killarney. They controlled most of the tie but Rangers really tested their resolve in the second half.

Jason Foley kept a tight rein on Kenmare Shamrocks danger man Seanie O’Shea and kept him scoreless from play but O’Shea did kick some valuable frees late on. It was only average fare as both sides were guilty of being ultra defensive with very few clear cut chances falling to either side from play.

Kenmare edged ahead 0-3 to 0-1 after six minutes, Stephen O’Brien and David Hallissey the only points from play in the half. Rangers worked hard to get scores but frees were all they could conjure up, Andrew Doherty with two to keep them ticking over. Sean O’Shea was in typical form with his free taking, five points enough to give Kenmare a healthy 0-7 to 0-4 lead at the break.

Shannon Rangers had a new found confidence to start the second half, Michael Foley called an excellent mark and when he played Darragh Keane through he was dragged down for a penalty. Cillian Langan expertly sent the spot kick to Kenmare Shamrocks net.

Andrew Doherty then leveled the contest when Rangers scored their first from play after 33 minutes, before Langan made it a two point game seven minutes into the half. Kenmare were rocked but Stephen O’Brien showed his composure to level after 41 minutes.

The North Kerry outfit kept the momentum up, Langan and Doherty their danger men, and made it 1-7 to 0-8 after 46 minutes. Kenmare would seal the win in a commanding display by the final quarter, O’Brien showing his quality to help them get key scores.

Kenmare kicked six points on the spin to lead by four going into the final four minutes, and the club side was able to see out the win as Shannon Rangers failed to work the scores to level the tie, but whether they would they have managed it with a full strength side is an unknown.

Scorers for Kenmare Shamrocks: S O’Shea 0-6 (all frees), S O’Brien 0-5, D Hallissey 0-2, S O’Sullivan, J McCarthy, K O’Sullivan, J Lehane 0-1 each.

Scorers for Shannon Rangers: C Langan 1-4 (0-3f, 1-0 pen), A Doherty 0-5 (0-3F), M Foley 0-1. 

KENMARE SHAMROCKS: K Fitzgibbon; D Crowley, T O’Sullivan, C O’Sullivan; D O’Shea, D McCarthy, S O’Sullivan; D Hallissey, J McCarthy; T Cronin, S O’Shea, K O’Sullivan; S O’Brien, P O’Brien, T O’Sullivan. 

Subs: J Lehane for T O’Sullivan (HT), Jamie O’Regan for Pearse O’Brien (51). 

SHANNON RANGERS: O Tydings (Asdee); M Collins (Asdee), K Enright (Tarbert), D Wren (Tarbert); R Stack (Beale), J Foley (Ballydonoghue), M Heaphy (Tarbert); J O’Sullivan (Ballyduff), P Blake (Beale); C Langan (Tarbert), D Keane (Asdee), C Toomey (Beale); A Doherty (Tarbert), M Foley (Ballydonoghue), M Buckley (Tarbert). 

Subs: I Mannix (Beale) for C Toomey (HT), N Mulvihill (Beale) for P Blake (51), C O’Connor (Ballylongford) for M Buckley (54). 

Referee: B Fleming (Currow).

