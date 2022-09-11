Kerry GAA probes abuse of Under 11 hurling referee

Referee abandoned game between Abbeydorney and Ballyduff - even though scores weren't even being kept in the game
Kerry GAA probes abuse of Under 11 hurling referee

OFF: Kerry's Referees committee are awaiting the Bord an nÓg's CCC report into the U11 game in Kerry last week.

Sun, 11 Sep, 2022 - 14:45
Tony Leen

AN investigation is underway in Kerry after an Under 11 hurling match – operating under ‘Silent Sideline’ and ‘No score-keeping’ guidelines – was abandoned by the referee in the first half because of unacceptable abuse from the sideline.

Kerry GAA’s Coiste na nÓg CCC will examine the referee’s report from the game last Wednesday in Abbeydorney between Abbeydorney and Ballyduff where the official in question called a halt to proceedings little more than ten minutes into the game.

No scores are kept at Under 11 hurling games in Kerry and are played with silent sidelines’ – i.e. where there is no shouting or remonstrating permitted from mentors. The alleged offender in this instance is believed to be a GAA officer in North Kerry.

People in attendance say that one person, in particular, was remonstrating strongly with the referee from an early stage of the game and the official made the decision after little more than ten minutes to walk off the field. It is understood that a mentor from each side refereed a half to ensure that the ‘game’ was played out for the sake of the children involved.

The Referees’ committee in Kerry has already met to co-ordinate its approach to abuse from sidelines, which they argue, shows little sign of abating.

There are also reports that a Kerry Barrett Cup (Junior Football Cup) game in Reenard between the home team and Churchill was also brought to a premature conclusion at the weekend due to abuse towards the referee.

More in this section

A general view of Pairc Ui Chaoimh 9/1/2022 Premier SHC quarter-finals go ahead with hour delay after Páirc passes pitch inspection
Hot favourites East Kerry make light work of O’Rahilly's Hot favourites East Kerry make light work of O’Rahilly's
Sweetnam on song as Courceys march on Sweetnam on song as Courceys march on
Kerry GAA probes abuse of Under 11 hurling referee

Cork Premier SHC quarter-final - St. Finbarr's v Douglas

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices