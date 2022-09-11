Kerry GAA probes abuse of Under 11 hurling referee

AN investigation is underway in Kerry after an Under 11 hurling match – operating under ‘Silent Sideline’ and ‘No score-keeping’ guidelines – was abandoned by the referee in the first half because of unacceptable abuse from the sideline.

Kerry GAA’s Coiste na nÓg CCC will examine the referee’s report from the game last Wednesday in Abbeydorney between Abbeydorney and Ballyduff where the official in question called a halt to proceedings little more than ten minutes into the game.