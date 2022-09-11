Kerry GAA probes abuse of Under 11 hurling referee

AN investigation is underway in Kerry after an Under 11 hurling match – operating under ‘Silent Sideline’ and ‘No score-keeping’ guidelines – was abandoned by the referee in the first half because of unacceptable abuse from the sideline.
Kerry GAA’s Coiste na nÓg CCC will examine the referee’s report from the game last Wednesday in Abbeydorney between Abbeydorney and Ballyduff where the official in question called a halt to proceedings little more than ten minutes into the game.
No scores are kept at Under 11 hurling games in Kerry and are played with silent sidelines’ – i.e. where there is no shouting or remonstrating permitted from mentors. The alleged offender in this instance is believed to be a GAA officer in North Kerry.
People in attendance say that one person, in particular, was remonstrating strongly with the referee from an early stage of the game and the official made the decision after little more than ten minutes to walk off the field. It is understood that a mentor from each side refereed a half to ensure that the ‘game’ was played out for the sake of the children involved.
The Referees’ committee in Kerry has already met to co-ordinate its approach to abuse from sidelines, which they argue, shows little sign of abating.
There are also reports that a Kerry Barrett Cup (Junior Football Cup) game in Reenard between the home team and Churchill was also brought to a premature conclusion at the weekend due to abuse towards the referee.