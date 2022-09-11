Cork Premier SHC quarter-final - Blackrock v Imokilly

Our final live broadcast of the weekend sees Blackrock and Imokilly clash at Cork GAA HQ.

Imokilly came through the Colleges/Divisions section quite comfortably, defeating Avondhu in the decider.

The 2017, '18 and '19 county champions will feel they can regain their crown, and if the likes of Brian Lawton, Will Leahy and Cork veteran Seamus Harnedy continue to hit the heights, anything can happen.

There’s a sense that Blackrock have yet to fire this season. The forward talents of Alan Connolly, Tadhg Deasy, and Michael O'Halloran will be crucial to any improved performance.

Patrick Mulcahy will be back on the mic, assisted by Seanie McGrath and Ronan Curran.

To watch the match go to our Live Events Hub.

