Brilliant Stack fires Feale Rangers to victory 

Kerry County SFC: St Brendan's 0-13 Feale Rangers 0-15

Feale Rangers proved too strong for last year’s beaten semi-finalists St Brendan's Board in this opening round Group 4 game of the Kerry SFC played at Desmonds GAA Grounds in Castleisland. Though it was a much changed St Brendan's side who were without eight Na Gaeil players.

But take nothing away from Feale Rangers who played some good football and in Martin Stack they had the top performer on the day.

Rangers played a nice brand of handpassing and St Brendan's simply had no answers. They came in as underdogs and played a little bit like they had a chip on their shoulder about it. They are coached by former Limerick manager Billy Lee and it showed.

St Brendan's did manage to sneak ahead – five points to four – on 17 minutes following a sweetly struck effort by Nathan O’Driscoll, but from there to half-time Feale Rangers took command, out-scoring their rivals five points to one.

Stack delivered two of those, but Trant and David Keane (with a brace) also contributed handsomely for a 0-9 to 0-6 lead at the break.

St Brendans resumed a fired-up side and closed the gap to just a point within five minutes of the restart thanks to points from Jason Mortimer and tall midfielder Joe Lenihan.

But Feale Rangers took over again and with Martin Stack kicking points for fun, including five in a row, Rangers looked home and hosed as they led 0-15 to 0-9 with 58 gone.

St Brendan's, however, displayed tremendous battling qualities and late points from O’Callaghan, Lenihan, Eoin McElligott and Liam O’Donnell will give them confidence ahead of next weekend’s second round game.

Scorers for Feale Rangers: M Stack (0-11, 3fs, 2ms), D Keane (0-3, 1f), C Trant (0-1)

St Brendan's: R Monahan (0-4, 1f), R Monahan and D O’Callaghan (2fs) 0-2 each, J Mortimer, N O’Driscoll, J Duggan (1f), L O’Donnell and E McElligott (0-1 each)

FEALE RANGERS: C Keane (Listowel Emmets); D Maher (Duagh), S T Dillon (St Senans), A O’Connor (Duagh); C O’Keeffe (Finuge), G McCarthy (Listowel Emmets), N Collins (do); B Sweeney (Listowel Emmets); B Mahony (St Senans); J McVeigh (Listowel Emmets), S Keane (do), C Trant (St Senans); D Keane (Listowel Emmets), M Stack (Moyvane), N O’Connor (Duagh)

Subs: R O’Mahony (St Senans) for N O’Connor (inj h/t), S Stack (Moyvane) for J McVeigh (41), E Browne (Emmets) for S Keane (56), D Lynch (Emmets) for B Sweeney (60+4)

ST BRENDAN'S: S Broderick (John Mitchels); T Kearns (do), M Walsh (do), E Leen (Ardfert); B Barrett (Ardfert), F MacKessy (Ardfert), J Mortimer (Churchill); R Monahan (Ardfert), J Lenihan (Churchill); S O’Connor (John Mitchels), D O’Callaghan (St Pat's), D Griffin (Ardfert); N O’Driscoll (Ardfert), J Duggan (John Mitchels), L O’Donnell (Churchill).

Subs: I Parker ( Churchill) for J Duggan (inj 44), E McElligott (Ardfert) for S O’Connor (49), M Kelliher (John Mitchels) for R Monahan (52), E McCarthy (Churchill) for N O’Driscoll (56), D O’Sullivan (Churchill) for B Barrett (60)

Referee: B Brosnan (Glenflesk)