Considine the Éire Óg hero as Youghal relegated 

Full forward Lar Considine scored 1-6 of his side’s total from open play
Considine the Éire Óg hero as Youghal relegated 

Darragh Coakley, Éire Óg about to score despite the attention of Kyle Browne, Youghal in their Co-Op Superstores premier I.H.C. match at Caherlag, Cork. Picture Dan Linehan

Sat, 10 Sep, 2022 - 20:30
Andrew Horgan

Cork Premier IHC: Éire Óg 3-21 Youghal 3-11 

ÉIRE Óg live to fight another day in the Co-Op Superstores Premier Intermediate Hurling Championship as they emphatically defeated Youghal 3-21 to 3-11 in their relegation play-off in Caherlag on Saturday afternoon.

A sensational display from full forward Lar Considine, which saw him score 1-6 of his side’s overall total - all from open play - was enough to maintain the Ovens club’s Premier Intermediate status for next year and relegate Youghal in the process.

This enthralling encounter was sparked into life by Éire Óg inside the opening minute as not only did they notch the first point of the game through Ronan O’Toole, they grabbed the first goal of the game too thanks to a low drive from Colm O’Callaghan.

Youghal, to their credit, quickly responded with a point from the excellent Ciaran O’Mahony at the beginning of the second minute before Brett Moloney split the uprights with the first of what would be five well-struck frees.

But they couldn’t deal with the pace and the physicality of their opponent’s forwards as Lar Considine soon raised a second green flag for Éire Óg to help make it 2-7 to 0-6 by the 20th minute.

Youghal though soon snatched a lifeline when corner-forward Chris Mangan fired the loose sliotar past the keeper from close range.

And amazingly the gap between these two sides would only be one point heading into the halftime break as Sean Smiddy bundled the ball across the line after James O’Mahony’s initial effort was saved, 2-9 to 2-8.

Similar to how they started the first half, the red and yellows started the second period brightly and they would tally six of the next seven points with Kevin Hallissey continuing to show his quality from dead ball situations, 2-15 to 2-9.

And then at the beginning of the third quarter, they would add their third goal of the afternoon to all but seal the win with Colm O’Callagher charging past the keeper and firing home to complete his brace before his teammates added three more points on the bounce, 3-18 to 2-9.

Youghal were now just playing for pride and they would at least draw level in terms of goals scored when Sean Smiddy also completed his own personal double late on with a deflected effort but it wasn’t enough to save them from dropping to the division below.

Scorers for Éire Óg: L Considine 1-6, K Hallissey 0-8 (0-7 f, 0-1 65), C O’Callaghan 2-0, J Cooper 0-3, R O’Toole, J Cooper, D Coakley, O O’Shea 0-1 each.

Youghal: S Smiddy 2-1 (0-1 f), B Moloney 0-6 (0-5 f), C Mangan 1-0, C O’Mahony 0-3, R McMahon 0-1.

ÉIRE ÓG: D Desmond; D Kirwan, J Kelleher, J Mullins; D McCarthy, D O’Herlihy, D Dineen; R O’Toole, Joe Cooper; D Coakley, K Hallissey, John Cooper; C O’Callaghan, L Considine, J Kelleher.

Subs: M Brady for J Kelleher (22), O O‘Shea for J Kelleher (ht), D Foley for D Coakley (48), J Sheehan for John Cooper (58), D Casey for C O’Callaghan (64).

YOUGHAL: J Corcoran; E Cronin, J Ormond, M Farrell; J Cooper, C Geary, K Browne; M Breathnach, R Coady; B Moloney, C O’Mahony, S Smiddy; J O’Mahony, O Hill, C Mangan.

Subs: N Roche for M Breathnach (40), R McMahon for O Hill (51).

Referee: Michael O’Mahony (Courcey Rovers).

More in this section

Classy Charleville click to relegate Na Piarsaigh for first time in 65 years Classy Charleville click to relegate Na Piarsaigh for first time in 65 years
Ballinhassig's injury-time salvo breaks Bandon hearts Ballinhassig's injury-time salvo breaks Bandon hearts
McGann goal crucial  as Castlemartyr book semi-final place McGann goal crucial  as Castlemartyr book semi-final place
<p>Roibeard Ó Sé of West Kerry during the Kerry County Senior Football Championship Round 1 match between Mid Kerry and West Kerry at Austin Stack Park in Tralee, Kerry. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile</p>

Keeper Coffey heroic for Mid Kerry as West Kerry fade out

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices