McGann goal crucial  as Castlemartyr book semi-final place

Cork Premier IHC quarter-final: Castlemartyr 1-16 Carrigaline 0-17

A BATTLE to the very end in Cobh on Saturday as Castlemartyr booked a Cork Premier IHC semi-final clash with Castlelyons following a narrow victory over a determined Carrigaline side whose brave effort fell just short.

In the end Jack McGann’s long delivery in the 47th minute, which went all the way to the net, proved the pivotal score as it powered Castlemartyr into a two-point lead they never subsequently lost despite a huge effort from a game Carrigaline outfit in this the first senior competitive clash between the sides.

Castlemartyr boss Seamus Lawton wasn’t half pleased. “We got a very tough game here today, we knew Carrigaline were an experienced side. We got a lucky break with the goal, it gave us a big lift. We tacked on a few points after that but they came at us again. But we showed what we are made of in the end.

“We were happy enough at the break playing against the wind to be level. We didn’t get complacent in the second half but I suppose winning so many games over the last few seasons has really steeled us and I thought it stood to us today.”

After winning lower intermediate and intermediate a titles over the last 18 months, there was plenty of experience in this Castlemartyr side and they started the contest well. Barry Lawton, well held throughout by Kevin Kavanagh, opened the scoring after only 20 seconds. Mike Kelly then missed an easy free and Carrigaline thundered into the game and only for some poor shooting might have been well ahead.

Brian Kelleher got the first of his nine points in the 10th minute and although the excellent Joe Stack equalised for Castlemartyr, three Kelleher points had Carrigaline 0-4 to 0-3 ahead after the opening quarter.

Kelleher’s accuracy from frees was starting to bite as they led 0-7 to 0-4 after 22 minutes but Castlemartyr were far from finished as some sweet points from Stack, Brian Lawton and Kelly enabled the Imokilly men to go in at half-time 0-8 apiece.

Carrigaline got an early boost in the second half with Kelleher’s sixth point and another from Eanna Desmond but when Kelly fired over two more Castlemartyr frees it always looked like the contest was going down to the wire. Stack was a real menace up front now firing over another two Castlemartyr points but through the accuracy of Kelleher and Rob O’Shea and Rhys McCarthy points, Carrigaline led 0-13 to 0-12 entering the final quarter.

Then that McGann 42nd minute goal and it was a score that lifted Castlemartyr. Ciaràn Joyce, yellow carded in the first half, showed his class in defence as two more Kelly frees and a 65 stretched their lead to four. But how Carrigaline responded as three late points, one from David Drake and two more from Desmond left just one between them deep into injury time.

Substitute Dave McCarthy almost saved Carrigaline, but in the 64th minute another glorious Kelly free made it safer for Castlemartyr, though it still took some excellent blocking by James Lawton to deny unlucky Carrigaline.

Scorers for Castlemartyr: M. Kelly 0-9 (0-5 frees, 0-2 65s), J. Stack 0-5, J. McGann 1-0, Barry Lawton, B. Lawton 0-1 each.

Scorers for Carrigaline: B. Kelleher 0-9 (0-6 frees), E. Desmond 0-3, R. McCarthy and D. Drake 0-2 each, R. O’Shea 0-1.

CASTLEMARTYR: D. Joyce; C. Martin, D. Moran, B Ó Tuama; J. Lawton, C. Joyce, M. Cosgrave; J. Stack, Brian Lawton; J. McGann, M. Kelly, Barry Lawton; A. Kelly, J. Stack, E. Martin

Subs: B. McGann for Martin (44m), C. Since for Kelly (52m), P. Fleming for McGann (62m).

CARRIGALINE: R. Foster; D. King, S. Williamson, Kieran Kavanagh; R. McCarthy, N. Coleman, Kevin Kavanagh; R. Kelleher, N. O’Keeffe; F. O’Connell, D. Drake, E. Desmond; J. McCarthy, R. O’Shea, B. Kelleher

Subs: C. Barry for R. Kelleher, P. Mellet for O’Connell and D. McCarthy for J. McCarthy (all 55m).

Referee: P. Lyons (Bishopstown).