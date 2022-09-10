Keniry carries scoring load as Killeagh escape drop

Cork SAHC Relegation play-off: Killeagh 1-16 Ballymartle 0-13

KILLEAGH survived the dreaded drop on Saturday as Ballymartle fell through the trapdoor back to the Premier IHC grade at Church Road.

In the circumstances, nobody came expecting a hurling classic and a relieved Killeagh manager Brian Barry admitted as much afterwards, accepting “it wasn’t a game for the ages”.

Nevertheless, the east Cork men went home with their Senior A status secure, and getting over the line is what these fraught playoffs are all about.

There were plenty of wides in a scrappy first half for both sides but Killeagh went in ahead at the interval, 1-8 to 0-6.

Eoghan Keniry was in fine point-scoring form, contributing an impressive 14 points in total, 12 of them from placed balls.

The only goal of the game came after 17 minutes when Ryan McCarthy made the most of a ball that bounced off the crossbar into his path.

Paudie Dorney got Ballymartle off to a strong start in the second half, but three on the spin for Keniry put Killeagh back in control.

Despite the admirable efforts of Darren McCarthy, Ballymartle couldn’t find momentum or get to the pitch of the battle and with each Eoghan Keniry free, their senior status slowly ebbed away.

Scorers for Killeagh: E Keniry (0-14, 0-12 frees), R McCarthy (1-0), D Kelleher, A Walsh (0-1 each).

Scorers for Ballymartle: D McCarthy (0-7, frees), J Dwyer, B Corry, P Dorney, S Dorney, D Desmond, K Fitzpatrick (0-1 each).

KILLEAGH: P O’Neill (c); D Hogan, S Long, J Fogarty; B Barry, P O’Brien, D Walsh; C Fitzgibbon, K Budds; D Kelleher, E Keniry, A Walsh; A Leahy, R McCarthy, S Walsh.

Subs: G Leahy for A Leahy (24 mins), R Sinclair for D Kelleher (38 mins).

BALLYMARTLE: P Allen; TJ Murphy, C Coleman (c), E O’Leary; L Corry, K Allen, S Corry; S Dorney, P Dorney; J Dwyer, B Corry, S Cummins; K O’Callaghan, D McCarthy, K Fitzpatrick.

Subs: D Desmond for S Cummins (45 mins), J McCarthy for K Fitzpatrick (53 mins).

Referee: David Copps (Ballyhea).