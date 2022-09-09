Veteran duo Naughton and Coughlan help Newtown find a finishing flourish

Newtownshandrum 1-23 Glen Rovers 0-23

A rousing finish into the face of the elements — during which Newtownshandrum outscored their opponents by 0-5 to 0-1 from the 53rd minute onwards — secured the North Cork club a first county hurling semi-final appearance in 11 years.

Where it was the Glen who boasted the far superior quarter-final record coming into yesterday evening’s tie — they won their last five appearances at this stage of the championship — it was the men from North Cork who were still standing at the end of a frantic and enjoyable contest.

And wasn’t it fitting that the two men who played leading roles up front in bridging said 11-year gap were two survivors from the 2011 campaign.

Cathal Naughton was the man responsible for Newtown’s two final points in the first and third minute of injury-time, the 35-year-old a bundle of energy and menace each time he broke from midfield out onto the left flank.

Also chipping in with a late pair of white flags was Jamie Coughlan, the 30-year-old’s 0-6 haul split evenly between frees and play.

The experience brought to bear by Naughton and Coughlan contrasted perfectly with the exuberance and authority tabled by centre-forward Cormac O’Brien and centre-back Tim O’Mahony.

O’Brien, while not massively involved in general play, didn’t put a foot wrong each time he took hold of the sliotar. His 1-4 contribution attests to such. As for O’Mahony, there was the usual collection of booming, crowd-lifting points from his own half.

For all of that, mind, Newtown were twice in trouble coming down the stretch. The first of those was when young Eoin Downey threw over his fifth and his team’s fifth-in-a-row to bring Glen Rovers level at 0-20 to 1-17. And remember now that the Glen had the wind behind them. By this juncture, momentum was also in their corner.

Eoin O’Leary, though, was subsequently off target with a free to hand them the lead, a let off that O’Brien capitalised on to nudge Newtownshandrum into pole position.

Back came the Glen, Mark Dooley and Eoin Downey sniping a pair in quick succession to edge last year’s beaten finalists in front for the first time since the second minute. A Coughlan dead-ball tied proceedings for just the time third on 53 minutes, but the Glen should have regained the lead in the ensuing passages of play. The two chances that landed on their doorstep, however, were not taken.

From there, Newtown accounted for four of the quarter-final’s last five points, including a wonder from corner-back Kieran O’Sullivan.

Regret for the Glen will centre on the knowledge that they had the final quarter opportunities to push on and sow further doubt into Newtown minds. This is where the absence of the injured Patrick Horgan was felt most.

With a strong wind at their backs in the opening period, the winners opened at ferocious pace and had carved out a 1-7 to 0-4 advantage by the end of the first quarter.

Their goal arrived three minutes in, Ronan Geary playing through O’Brien who finished well.

Eoin O’Leary and Eoin Downey replied with a point each to cut the margin to the minimum, 1-1 to 0-3, but there followed eight minutes of Newtown dominance and a run of five unanswered points.

The Glen rallied through their young pair of O’Leary and Downey, as well as a subdued Simon Kennefick. Trailing by 1-12 to 0-10 at the break, they continued to rally into the third quarter. In the end, though, this was not to be one of those trademark against-the-odds Glen victories.

Scorers for Newtownshandrum: C O’Brien (1-4); J Coughlan (0-6, 0-3 frees); T O’Mahony (0-1 free), C Naughton (0-4 each); K O’Sullivan, J Lane, M Thompson, R Geary, C Griffin (0-1 each).

Scorers for Glen Rovers: E O’Leary (0-7, 0-5 frees); E Downey (0-6); D Dooling (0-3); M Dooley, D Brosnan, S Kennefick (0-2 each); A O’Donovan (0-1).

Newtownshandrum: J Bowles; K O’Sullivan, P O’Sullivan, M Ryan; J Herlihy, T O’Mahony, C Twomey; J Lane, C Naughton; J Coughlan, C O’Brien, D O’Connor; M Thompson, J Twomey, R Geary.

Subs: D Hawe for Herlihy (28); C Griffin for Twomey (HT); S Griffin for Thompson (49); M Bowles for Geary (56).

Glen Rovers: C Hickey; S McDonnell, B Murphy, A Lynch; B Moylan, R Downey, D Dooling; D Noonan, A O’Donovan; D Brosnan, E Downey, M Dooley; E O’Leary, C Dorris, S Kennefick.

Subs: L Coughlan for Dorris (39); C Healy for O’Donovan (59).

Referee: C Lyons