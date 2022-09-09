Cork IAHC: Lisgoold fairytale continues as they see off Kildorrery

Lisgoold’s fairytale championship streak continues as they saw off a valiant effort from Kildorrery in their Intermediate AHC quarter-final clash in Fermoy
Pic: Brendan Moran/SPORTSFILE

Fri, 09 Sep, 2022 - 22:17
Ian Roche

LISGOOLD 0-22 KILDORRERY 0-12 

Lisgoold’s fairytale championship streak continues as they saw off a valiant effort from Kildorrery in their Intermediate AHC quarter-final clash in Fermoy. 

Lisgoold’s attacking threat in the second half was the difference between the sides on the night as they continued their unbeaten championship run which began way back in August of 2019.

The echo of the first whistle was still reverberating around the grounds when an early sub was required for Kildorrery as Kieran Hurley replaced the injured Sean Kelly.

Kildorrery took command in the early stages with their intricate forward movement had the Lisgoold defence in trouble.

Lisgoold’s first scores of the night came from wing-back Kieran Cashman, scoring two in quick succession, both from a considerable distance. 

Kildorrery responded in kind, with a monster score from James Keating.

However, it was Peter O’Brien who shined the brightest for Kildorrey in the first half amassing six points with four from frees. 

Lisgoold had a flurry of wides in the first half, but Kildorrery had a well-merited lead going into the interval on a scoreline of 0-7 to 0-10.

After the changeover, it was Lisgoold that came out as a much-improved unit. Diarmuid Healy scored three scores in as many minutes for the East Cork side. 

Kildorrey fought hard to stay in touch, illustrated by two quickfire points from James Keating and Peter O’Brien. 

Unfortunately for Sean O’Donnell’s men, those would be their final scores of the night with forty minutes gone.

From there, Lisgoold found a rhythm and began a barrage of scores that a depleted Kildorrey side had no answer for. 

Scorers for Lisgoold: L O’Shea (0-8, 6 frees), D Healy (0-5), K Cashman (0-4), J Cashman (0-3, 1 free), M Hegarty (0-1), C Hickey (0-1).

Scorers for Kildorrery: P O’Brien (0-7, 5 frees), J Keating (0-2), F Stapleton (0-1), J McEnirny (0-1), D Kelly (0-1). 

LISGOOLD: C Cronin; J Hegarty, C Cashman, C ‘O Shea; K Cashman, C Hickey, J Cronin; C Scannell, J Ryan; I Walsh, L Walsh, D Healy; L O’Shea, J Cashman, M Hegarty.

Subs: J O’Driscoll for L Walsh (30), T Savage for I Walsh (40), C Healy for J Cronin (59), C O’Brien for L O’Shea (59), E Holden for C Cashman (59).

KILDORRERY: I Butler; C O’Baoill, W Fouhy, D McNamara; J O’Brien, J Keating, M Walsh; J Hunter, J O’Sullivan; S Kelly, P O’Brien, F Stapleton; L Keating, J McEniry, D Kelly.

Subs: K Hurley for S Kelly (1), C Harrington for D Kelly (47), K Noonan for J O’Sullivan (51).

Referee: Jim McEvoy (Blarney).

