Cork PJHC: Strong first half sees Tracton past Milford 

Tracton held on for victory in the Co-Op Superstores Cork Premier JHC quarter-final at Mourne Abbey on Friday night. They were ahead by nine points at half-time
SLIPPING AND SLIDING: Henry O'Gorman, Milford, Rory Sinclair, Tom McGuinness and Graham Webb, Tracton. Pic: Jim Coughlan.

Fri, 09 Sep, 2022 - 21:36
Therese O’Callaghan

Tracton 2-19 Milford 1-20 

Tracton held on for victory in the Co-Op Superstores Cork Premier JHC quarter-final at Mourne Abbey on Friday night. They were ahead by nine points at half-time, but they were forced to dig deep as Milford came at them in the second-half.

While the north Cork side closed the gap to two points at the very end courtesy of an injury time goal, they left themselves with a lot to do when Tracton hit them for majors in the 16th and 23rd minute.

Ronan Walsh, who struck some sweet efforts and rowed in with 2-11, nabbed the first goal from a lengthy free that went all the way to the net.

The second goal started way back in their own half-back line when Darragh Kidney won possession. The sliotar was swiftly moved along by John Good to Daniel Harrington, with Walsh finishing in style.

Tracton, who fielded without the suspended Michael O’Sullivan, were 2-10 to 0-7 ahead at the short whistle.

Milford introduced three substitutes at half-time - Brian Murphy, Cillian O’Gorman and Sean O’Connell, and they created more scoring opportunities. Henry O’Gorman, Anthony Watson, Michael O’Flynn and Eoin Dillon all got on the scoreboard. Henry O’Gorman’s goal in stoppage came too late.

The pairings for the semi-finals will be decided after Argideen Rangers play Russell Rovers in Saturday’s other quarter-final. Kilbrittain and Ballygiblin are straight through to the last four.

Scores for Tracton: R Walsh (2-11, 1-8 frees, 0-2 65s), P O’Riordan (0-2), J Kingston, D Harrington, J Good, D Byrne, C Quinn and M Byrne (0-1 each).

Scorers for Milford: H O’Gorman (1-6, 0-6 frees), A Watson (0-5), M O’Flynn (0-1 sl) and B Murphy (0-3 each), E Dillon (0-2 frees), C O’Gorman (0-1).

TRACTON: K Lyons; D Good, T McGuinness (Capt), R Sinclair; K Webb, G Webb, D Kidney; J Good, D O’Flaherty; D Byrne, C McGuinness, J Kingston; D Harrington, P O’Riordan, R Walsh.

Subs: M Byrne for J Kingston (45), C Quinn for C McGuinness (50), C McGuinness for K Webb (58 inj).

MILFORD: M Cremin; S O’Flynn, C O’Sullivan, R O’Gorman; K O’Flynn, E Dillon (Capt), D Hannigan; M O’Flynn, P Watson; A Watson, H O’Gorman, J O’Flynn; J O’Connor, T O’Flynn, P Kirwan.

Subs: B Murphy for P Kirwan, C O’Gorman for J O’Flynn, S O’Connell for J O’Connor (all half-time), T Curran for T O’Flynn (50).

Referee: John O’Leary (Mallow).

