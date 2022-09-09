Limerick SHC: Reigning champions Kilmallock seal quarter-final spot

Last year’s champions Kilmallock are guaranteed a knockout place after seeing off Ahane by 1-22 to 1-16 in Doon.

The win ensures at least a quarter final but Kilmallock could seal a semi final spot with a victory over Doon in their last group game.

Ahane faced an uphill battle from the moment Oisin O’Reilly fired in the Kilmallock goal after just three minutes.

Kilmallock had 1-4 on the board before Ahane registered their first scores – Colum Carroll, Niall Moran and Tom Morrissey all hitting the target.

The Balbec upped the pace when they needed to, however, and four points to end the half saw them 1-11 to 0-7 clear.

Ahane made a better fist of things after the break with Morrissey’s goal cutting Kilmallock’s lead to three points.

They then clawed the lead back to two but Kilmallock finished strongly to earn a six-point victory.

Mungret St Paul’s pulled off a dramatic one-point victory over South Liberties in Group 2 of the Limerick SHC at Childers Road.

The sides were level deep into added time when Limerick panellist Rory Duff popped up to give Mungret their second win of the year.

South Liberties are also on four points but both sides now face an uphill task to reach the quarter finals with one group game remaining.

The game was level on three occasions in the opening stages but scores from Barry Nash, Tom Ryan and Barry Cooney saw Liberties into a 0-7 to 0-4 lead after 11 minutes.

That advantage remained at three until Brian O’Meara fired in Mungret’s first goal after good work from Niall Mulcahy.

Tom Ryan responded with the next two points for Liberties two further Nash frees and a Ken Byrnes goal helped them to a lead of six but Mungret hit three in a row to cut the advantage to 1-13 to 1-10 at the break.

Mungret continued that good form into the second half with six of the next seven scores, five of them coming from O’Brien.

Their lead was at five heading into the final quarter but Liberties pulled a rabbit out of the hat with Brian Ryan batting Tom Ryan’s long delivery beyond Mungret goalkeeper Conor O’Brien.

Three Nash frees then had Liberties in front but Mungret hit back with three O’Brien scores to lead by two going into added time.

Nash levelled again with two more placed balls before Rory Duff popped up with the winner for Mungret.