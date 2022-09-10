Has East Kerry boss Jerry O'Sullivan got the easiest job in football?

From the outside looking in, Jerry O’Sullivan would appear to have the dream job in the Kerry SFC – managing the star-studded East Kerry district side that have won two of the last three Bishop Moynihan Cups, and who are hungry to erase the memories of last season’s first round exit.

Not alone does the Firies man have the likes of David and Paudie Clifford, Shane Ryan, Paul Murphy and Darragh Roche at his disposal, but the addition of the Legion contingent (including James O’Donoghue, Jonathan Lyne and Brian Kelly) this season has added more artillery to the East Kerry firepower.

However, as they prepare to get their Group 2 campaign underway this evening with a glamour tie against last year’s beaten finalists, Kerins O’Rahillys, at Austin Stack Park (7.30pm), O’Sullivan understands that the reality inside the camp is somewhat different to how the general public would see it.

“If it was that easy, everybody would want to be doing it. A lot of work goes into it, and no matter what team you are involved with, whether it’s a club team or a district team, whether it’s East Kerry or South Kerry or Shannon Rangers, or Crokes or Stacks, you’re still going to have to put the same effort and the same work into it,” he said.

“You’re trying to bring a group of guys together, who haven’t played together in over 12 months, and this particular group not having played together at all, at any stage. It’s grand to say that the players are there, but they still have to buy into it, they still have to want to play, they still have to be fit to play, so everything has to work out if you are to get results.”

Like all divisional outfits, preparations have been difficult for East Kerry. They have only been able to get together for four pitch sessions over the last fortnight, and have certainly not been helped by the fact that Rathmore, Legion, Fossa, Listry and Firies have all navigated a passage through to their respective club championship semi-finals, which have now been parked until at least next month.

“I suppose they are kind of in nomansland. They don’t know when the semis will be on, it could be in three weeks or six weeks or eight weeks, so potentially it could be on the week after the county final. The guys don’t know where they really stand. Maybe the competitions could have been finished out, but that’s for the powers-that-be to decide. That’s not for me,” he added.

“You can’t cram everything into two weeks either. It doesn’t work that way. Those guys are after a hard four or five weeks, and you need to manage their workload because of injuries. I won’t say that you have to wrap them in cotton wool, but you must be specific in the way that you train them, if that makes sense.

“It’s a fine balancing act. Too much could run the risk of injury, and too little could run the risk of not gelling together, or not getting their heads around what we want them to do. There is a fine line there.”

On the plus side, O’Sullivan is pleased that the championship is operating on a group basis, guaranteeing every participant three outings, especially after his charges came a cropper against Austin Stacks first day out in 2021. In saying that, there is the caveat that East Kerry find themselves in arguably the toughest of all the groups.

“Yes, it’s great that it’s there, but then you look at the group that we got, which contains three of the clubs that reached the senior club semi-finals, in Spa, Dingle and Rahillys, with Rahillys going on to reach the final.

“We don’t have an easy draw by any means but, having said that, it gives us the three games, so you have a small cushion if you lose the first one, but then you have to get a result in the other two because, if you don’t, you’re out.

“In our group, on any given day, every team can win against each other, so it’s a very tight group to call. I would hate to be a betting man betting on it, it could throw anything up for you. I’m definitely not underestimating Rahillys one bit in the world. I think they’re going to pose a huge challenge to us.

“No more than last year, we played one of the top club teams, and look what happened us. The first year we won the championship, St Brendan's beat us in the first round. Our record in first round games in the last three years hasn’t been great, and that’s being honest. That’s not me playing the poor mouth, that’s just a fact,” he stressed.