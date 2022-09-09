Ballybrown snatch victory from jaws of defeat

Ballybrown 0-21

Garryspillane 2-12

Ballybrown moved back to the top of Group 2 of the Limerick SHC with a 0-21 to 2-12 win over Garryspillane in Caherconlish.

Two goals in four minutes looked to have turned the game in Garryspillane’s favour midway through the second half but the City side came back to pull back victory from the jaws of defeat.

Ballybrown led 0-11 to 0-10 after a lacklustre opening half but the game sprung into life when Dylan O’Shea fired into the net from a penalty to level things for a third time on 40 minutes.

The Bouncers then hit for a second goal soon after when Callum Sheehan ghosted in behind and fired low past Cian Hedderman.

Colin Coughlan was then shown a red card for an off-the-ball incident but his loss seemed to spur Ballybrown on in the final quarter.

Ultimately, Ballybrown battled back with Aidan O’Connor and Bryan Griffin leading the charge to the three-point victory.

Scorers for Ballybrown: A O’Connor 0-10 (8f), C Coughlan 0-4 (2f), M Gavin and B Griffin 0-2 each, L Doolan, R Kenny and L O’Connor 0-1 each.

Scorers for Garryspillane: D O’Shea 1-7 (1-0pen, 5f), Callum Sheehan 1-0, E Sheehan 0-2, B Heavey, J English and D Barry 0-1 each.

Ballybrown: C Hedderman; N Quinn, L Doran, M Sheehan; K Power, M Gavin, K Punch; K Gavin, C Coughlan; B Griffin, L Doolan, L O’Connor; Richie Kenny, A O’Connor, Ross Kenny.

Subs: D Hall for Richie Kenny (h-t), M Kiely for Sheehan (h-t), R Griffin for Ross Kenny (54), K Foster for Hall (65).

Garryspillane: A Sheehan; R Sampson, Ciaran Sheehan, Roibeard O’Donovan; E O’Mahone, M Quinlan, C Ryan; M Bourke, B Heavey; D Barry, E Sheehan D O’Shea; K Hickey, Callum Sheehan, J English.

Subs: R Stapleton for Bourke (36).

Referee: E Stapleton (Doon)