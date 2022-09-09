Dan Shanahan calls time on glittering hurling career after 30 seasons

Lismore's championship exit marks the end of the road for the Déise legend. 
Dan Shanahan calls time on glittering hurling career after 30 seasons

THE MAN: Dan Shanahan of Lismore leaves the pitch after his final match at Fraher Field.

Fri, 09 Sep, 2022 - 08:44
John Fogarty

Dan Shanahan has confirmed his retirement from hurling at the age of 45.

Twenty-nine years after his senior debut for his club Lismore, the 2007 hurler of the year announced his decision to WLR FM in the wake of the recent senior county quarter-final defeat defeat to Mount Sion.

After 30 seasons, Shanahan felt the time was right to bring down the curtain on a remarkable career.

“I hung up the boots after the Mount Sion game,” Shanahan said. “I was disappointed with the way it ended for me but that's sport. I've given 30 years to my club and I've no regrets.

“I played one junior year, one intermediate year and the rest was all senior. It was phenomenal. I loved going up to my club, I loved putting on the jersey, I gave it everything I had on the good days and on the bad days.

“I always say it to young lads in Lismore, the club is where you start and the club is where you finish. I’ve had a fantastic career. I loved putting on the jersey and I'll never forget where I came from. It's time for other lads to stand up and be counted now and I've no doubt they will."

Shanahan won one senior county title with Lismore and county and Munster intermediate honours in 2017.

With Waterford, he claimed four Munster medals, one Division 1 title and three All-Stars. He will remembered as one of the great goalscorers.

More in this section

Foley on fire as Ballygunner overcome Saggart Foley on fire as Ballygunner overcome Saggart
Cork v Limerick - Munster GAA Hurling Senior Championship Round 1 Pat Ryan: Cork panel places up for grabs in club knockouts 
Pat Ryan celebrates at the final whistle 10/7/2021 Criticism won't worry new Cork boss Pat Ryan but personal attacks on players beyond the pale
<p>Queen Elizabeth during her visit to Croke Park in 2011. Picture: Ray McManus/Sportsfile</p>

Nickey Brennan pays tribute to 'very personable' Queen Elizabeth

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices