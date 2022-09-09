Dan Shanahan calls time on glittering hurling career after 30 seasons

Dan Shanahan has confirmed his retirement from hurling at the age of 45.

Twenty-nine years after his senior debut for his club Lismore, the 2007 hurler of the year announced his decision to WLR FM in the wake of the recent senior county quarter-final defeat defeat to Mount Sion.

After 30 seasons, Shanahan felt the time was right to bring down the curtain on a remarkable career.

“I hung up the boots after the Mount Sion game,” Shanahan said. “I was disappointed with the way it ended for me but that's sport. I've given 30 years to my club and I've no regrets.

“I played one junior year, one intermediate year and the rest was all senior. It was phenomenal. I loved going up to my club, I loved putting on the jersey, I gave it everything I had on the good days and on the bad days.

“I always say it to young lads in Lismore, the club is where you start and the club is where you finish. I’ve had a fantastic career. I loved putting on the jersey and I'll never forget where I came from. It's time for other lads to stand up and be counted now and I've no doubt they will."

Shanahan won one senior county title with Lismore and county and Munster intermediate honours in 2017.

With Waterford, he claimed four Munster medals, one Division 1 title and three All-Stars. He will remembered as one of the great goalscorers.