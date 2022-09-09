Criticism won't worry new Cork boss Pat Ryan but personal attacks on players beyond the pale

New Cork senior hurling manager Pat Ryan has urged supporters and media commentators to judge the team on their effort next season.

Ryan insisted he has no issue with criticism so long as it is constructive and honest. He sympathised with outgoing the comments of outgoing selectors Pat Mulcahy and Diarmuid O’Sullivan about other ex-Cork hurlers being harshly critical of the team’s performances this past season.

The two-time U20 All-Ireland winning manager has warned he will not accept any personal negativity about players.

“The one thing that can drag a team or a county down is constant negativity,” said Ryan. “Honest reaction and honest analysis, we can all take that on the chin. It doesn’t bother me one way or the other.

“I can understand the lads (Mulcahy and O’Sullivan). It probably hurts you more when it comes from fellas you played with or it comes from people you feel should know better. There are lot of those people in the media who I am friendly with and they have a job to do as well and if it’s honest and constructive I have no problem with it. Personal attacks on myself won’t bother me and I’ll move past that but personal attacks on players when people don’t know the full story I’ll defend the lads to the nth degree.

“Taking over this position or any of the lads involved with me, if we think that people don’t care about Cork hurling or are going to make comments and be disappointed if results don’t go our way we shouldn’t be taking the job. Look, when it comes from a sense of trying to do the right thing and to make things better, brilliant, but when it comes from trying to tear you down then that’s where the negativity is.”

Mulcahy has regularly called for unity in the county and Ryan hopes he benefits from it next year. But he also fully appreciates he and his group can go a long way to creating that common goal.

“We’ve had a lot of strife in Cork over the last 20 years with different things and I’ve been involved myself in some of those things and we’ve learned to our own cost that negativity helps nobody. But that’s up to us as a management team and a players group. The more things we’re doing right, there won’t be too many negative stories.

“Judge us on our effort is what I would say. Every time we go out, it has to be visual that we in management and the players are trying to make Cork hurling better. Look at the results, it’s a results-driven game and championship is exactly that, but judge us on our effort first and foremost.”

Not for a second does Ryan suggest Cork will approach the 2023 league with less intent than this past season when they reached the Division 1 final, but first and foremost he considers it preparation for the championship.

“The way I would be looking at is we need to be competitive in every match and in every match we’ll be going out to try and win. At the same time, we need to ensure our training is tailored for peaking for championship and we need to use those matches to get in the right physical shape for the Munster championship. That’s where we need to get to.

“However, there is an expectation every time you put on the jersey — and I’m using cliched words now — but you have to represent the jersey properly. We’re looking to create a competitive environment and people will be rewarded with opportunities in league matches and that’s where you build.

“We won’t be trying to put out our best 15 or anything like that in every game; we’ll be trying to put our best 15 available, the best prepared 15 to play that match who will be going to represent Cork and try and win it.

“At the end of the day, we still haven’t won a national title since 2005 so everything you can win along the way, brilliant, and it builds confidence. But I think every team will be preparing for the provincial championships. You could see when Limerick were preparing for championship in the league last season they weren’t happy being beaten. Nobody likes being beaten. The priority is to get into a Munster final or the All-Ireland championship at least.”

Ryan wants every player in the group knowing they have value and can make a difference. “We’re not going to win anything with 15 or 26 players, we need 35-40 players contributing if we want to be getting up to where we want. Anybody that will help us in that we’ll be using and bringing in.

“Confidence in anything in life is vital and Limerick have that in spades at the moment. They’ve a lot of information and games banked which they can fall back on when they hit rocky patches. We have fellas who have a lot of experience and performed in high stake matches and we need to draw from that and bring it on as well.”